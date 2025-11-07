Cần Thơ celebrates vibrant Oóc Om Bóc – Ngo Boat Racing Festival 2025

CẦN THƠ — The Cần Thơ People’s Committee on Sunday evening inaugurated the Oóc Om Bóc – Ngo Boat Racing Festival 2025 at Bạch Đằng Square in Phú Lợi Ward, attracting large crowds of residents, monks, and ethnic Khmer people from across the region.

Oóc Om Bóc – Ngo Boat Racing is a traditional festival of the Khmer ethnic community in the southern region, celebrated annually on the full moon day of the 10th lunar month. The event has been recognised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism as a national intangible cultural heritage.

As one of the city’s most anticipated cultural events, the festival draws significant public attention both locally and from neighbouring provinces in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta, particularly among Khmer communities.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Chairman of the Cần Thơ People’s Committee Trương Cảnh Tuyên emphasised that the festival honours the rich cultural traditions of the Khmer ethnic people and meets their spiritual and cultural needs. It also contributes to preserving and promoting the unique cultural and religious values of the community.

He noted that following the success of the Oóc Om Bóc – Ngo Boat Racing Festival in Sóc Trăng Province in previous years, this year’s event marks a new step forward. In addition to cultural preservation, the festival aims to enhance tourism promotion and stimulate local economic activity.

The city leader expressed his hope that locals and visitors alike would enjoy the festive atmosphere of the Ngo boat races, savour cốm dẹp – a traditional flattened young rice dish made from local sticky rice – and appreciate the profound humanistic values and vitality embodied in this national cultural heritage.

Through the festival, Cần Thơ continues to affirm its reputation as a safe, friendly, and attractive destination, leaving a lasting impression on visitors exploring the culture, people, and waterways of the southern region.

The festival runs from November 3 to 5 in Phú Lợi and Sóc Trăng wards, featuring a range of activities including the Ngo boat racing, the Moon Offering Ceremony, Lôiprotip (water lantern release) and Cà Hâu boat performances, as well as a trade fair promoting OCOP products and regional specialties. VNS