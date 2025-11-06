Việt Nam wins Miss Earth Water in Miss Earth 2025

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese representative Trịnh Mỹ Anh was crowned Miss Earth Water at the Miss Earth 2025 pageant, held on November 5 at The Cove, Okada Manila, in the Philippines.

The Miss Earth 2025 – The Silver Lining edition celebrates 25 years of empowering women as stewards of nature.

Natalie Puskinova, a 21-year-old Marketing and PR student from the Czech Republic, was crowned Miss Earth 2025. She claimed the coveted title in the global pageant dedicated to raising awareness about climate change under the theme Beauties for a Caáue.

Joining Puskinova and Anh in the elemental court were Miss Earth Air 2025 – Sóldís Ívarsdóttir of Iceland and Miss Earth Fire 2025 – Waree Ngamkham of Thailand.

Each of these women impressed the judges with their advocacy work, intelligence and poise, forming a powerhouse quartet that exemplifies Miss Earth’s environmental mission.

Amid cheers and confetti, the top four outshone nearly 80 candidates from around the world, continuing the pageant’s legacy as one of the Philippines’ most celebrated international competitions.

The event was streamed live worldwide on Facebook and YouTube, drawing thousands of fans celebrating environmental beauty and purpose.

“When my name was announced as Miss Earth Water 2025, I felt proud to bring Vietnamese beauty to the international stage. It was also overwhelming after a long journey of effort, dedication and promoting the green message to the world,” said Anh.

“I cried because I felt honoured, and my life filled with passion, faith and love for Mother Earth was recognised.”

Prior to the finale, Anh was widely tipped by international beauty sites to achieve a high placement at Miss Earth 2025.

She also earned points for her striking figure, impressive height and self-assured presence. Her notable performance, natural communication skills, positive energy and friendly spirit helped her advance through the Top 25, Top 12, Top 8 and ultimately the Top 4.

Born in 2003 in Hà Nội, Anh, 1.75m tall, is the third runner-up of Miss Earth Vietnam 2025.

She is currently a student at Thương Mại University. Competing in Miss Earth 2025, she hoped to promote environmental protection, using her voice, actions and beliefs to raise community awareness and encourage collective efforts toward a green, clean and sustainable world.

Miss Earth was first organised in 2001 by Carousel Productions of the Philippines.

Việt Nam made its first mark in 2016 when Nguyễn Thị Lệ Nam Em reached the Top 8, followed by Hà Thu in the Top 16 a year later. In 2018, Phương Khánh won the crown, the country’s best result to date. — VNS