Việt Nam welcomes nearly 17.2 million foreign tourists in Jan-Oct

HÀ NỘI — Foreign arrivals in Việt Nam neared 17.2 million during January-October, up 21.5 per cent year-on-year, signaling momentum heading into year-end peak season, the Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism reported on November 6.

October alone drew 1.73 million foreign visitors, a 13.8 per cent jump from September and a rise of 22.1 per cent year-on-year.

During the 10-month period, air arrivals dominated at 14.6 million, or 84.9 per cent of the total, up 21.8 per cent. Land entries rose 21.4 per cent to 2.4 million (13.9 per cent), while sea arrivals climbed 8.5 per cent to 205,100 (1.2 per cent).

Asia contributed 13.6 million arrivals, up 21 per cent, with 4.3 million from China (25.2 per cent) and 3.6 million from the Republic of Korea (21 per cent) leading the pack.

Demand from Southeast Asia also showed strong momentum. Arrivals from Cambodia rose 50.3 per cent, the Philippines surged 89.1 per cent, while Malaysia saw a 15.8 per cent hike, Singapore 13 per cent, Indonesia 12.9 per cent and Thailand 10.1 per cent. Beyond the region, arrivals from India rose 45.7 per cent and from Australia went up 13.1 per cent. Notably, Russian arrivals surged 182.2 per cent, the highest growth rate among all markets.

Europe led regional gains with a 34.9 per cent surge to over 2.1 million, fueled by visa easing and aggressive marketing.

According to the Ministry of Planning and Investment’s National Statistics Office, revenue from accommodation and food services hit an estimated VNĐ695.1 trillion (US$26.73 billion) during the period, or 12 per cent of the total retail sales and consumption service revenue, up 14.6 per cent from a year earlier. Standout included HCM City (18.1 per cent), Đà Nẵng (16.1 per cent), Cần Thơ (12.8 per cent), Hanoi (12.2 per cent) and Hai Phong (11.8 per cent).

Tourism and travel services generated VNĐ77.4 trillion, up 19.8 per cent year-on-year and representing 1.4 per cent of the total, with HCM City, Hà Nội, Quảng Ninh, Vĩnh Long and Huế driving growth.

The sector targeted 22-23 million foreign arrivals for 2025, but the Government in August raised the bar to at least 25 million.

Speaking at the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism’s third-quarter briefing, VNAT Deputy Director Phạm Văn Thủy highlighted key future priorities, including more distinctive tourism products aligned with new travel trends, service chain linkages across tours, transportation, accommodation, dining and shopping; and ramped-up domestic and international marketing efforts. He also called for eased visa policies and digital promotion tools to expand Việt Nam's global reach.

Vũ Thế Bình, Chairman of the Việt Nam Tourism Association, outlined two pillars: accelerated digital campaigns in core and emerging markets, plus hands-on outreach - familiarisation trips and product showcases, to lock in international operator commitments for 2025 and beyond. — VNA/VNS