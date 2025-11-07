"Italian Days in Đà Nẵng 2025" opens new opportunities for cooperation

ĐÀ NẴNG — The “Italian Days in Đà Nẵng 2025” kicked off on November 6 at APEC Park in the central city, offering a vibrant platform to strengthen trade, investment and cultural ties between Việt Nam and Italy.

The event, co-organised by the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Việt Nam (ICHAM) and Prometeo Group, takes place from November 6-8 under the patronage of the Italian Embassy in Hà Nội, the Italian Consulate General in HCM City, and the Đà Nẵng People’s Committee.

This is the first time the event has been held in Đà Nẵng, bringing together more than 40 Italian businesses and their partners from both Việt Nam and abroad.

At the heart of the programme is the “Italian Expo”, showcasing products and technologies from five major sectors of lifestyle and interior design; energy, electricity and water technologies; construction machinery and solutions; food and beverages; and education and services.

ICHAM Chairman Michele D’Ercole said choosing Đà Nẵng as the venue for the “Italian Expo” is a strategic move to promote trade and investment in the central region.

Italian Ambassador to Vietnam Marco Della Seta highlighted that “Italian Days in Đà Nẵng” not only enhances economic cooperation but also celebrates the shared cultural values of the two nations, fostering mutual understanding and friendship between Việt Nam and Italy.

Vice Chairman of the Đà Nẵng People’s Committee Hồ Quang Bửu expressed his belief that the event will open new opportunities for collaboration in trade, investment and cultural exchange between Đà Nẵng and Italian partners.

A key activity of the programme is the seminar titled “Italy–Đà Nẵng Cooperation,” which focuses on four pillars: education, culture, people-to-people diplomacy, and economy. During the seminar, the ICHAM and the Đà Nẵng Young Entrepreneurs Association signed a memorandum of understanding to promote trade, investment and innovation between enterprises of the two countries.

Another highlight is a photo exhibition on Việt Nam–Italy friendship, depicting moments of solidarity between the two peoples throughout history from wartime to the COVID-19 pandemic fight. — VNA/VNS