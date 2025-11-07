Vietnamese art shines at London Asian Art Week

LONDON — Works by four contemporary Vietnamese painters were showcased at the exhibition themed Việt Nam – Enchanting Beauty, held from October 31 to November 5 at Sotheby’s London, attracting strong interest from collectors, auctioneers, and art enthusiasts from the UK and abroad.

Organised by Thăng Long Art Gallery as part of the 28th Asian Art in London (AAL), the exhibition marks the gallery’s second consecutive participation following the success of last year’s A Glimpse of Việt Nam.

The exhibition showcased refined works from leading Vietnamese artists, such as Hồng Việt Dũng, member of the Five Painters Group; Nguyễn Thanh Bình; Vũ Công Điền; and Ngô Văn Sắc.

These artists are recognised for their distinct styles and techniques, expressing a profound appreciation for the enchanting beauty of Việt Nam. Their works open a dialogue between nature and humanity, set in serene and harmonious landscapes, a quiet reflection amid the turbulence of the modern world.

A highlight of the exhibition is Indochina (2024), a wood-burning painting by Ngô Văn Sắc, nominated among the top three works in the Modern and Contemporary category at Asian Art in London 2025. Ngô Văn Sắc’s wood-burning artworks, exhibited at Thăng Long Art Gallery, have attracted attention for their intricate craftsmanship, blending archival imagery, classical aesthetics, and the natural texture of wood. This artistic synthesis invites reflection on culture, identity, and human experience.

Founded in 1998, Asian Art in London brings together leading galleries, institutions, and auctions houses specialising in Asian art. By taking part in such international events, Thăng Long Art Gallery continues to promote Vietnamese contemporary art to global audiences, including curators, collectors, and art experts.

The opening of Việt Nam – Enchanting Beauty drew distinguished guests such as H. Howard-Sneyd, Chairman of Asian Art at Sotheby’s London; R. Hyman, Head of Asian Art at Bonhams London; R. Markbreiter, Chairman of Arts of Asia magazine (Hong Kong, China); S. Kempson, Development Director of Asian Art in London; M. Slaats, Asian art consultant; and S. Pilling, newly appointed Chairman of Asian Art in London and Japanese art specialist, along with N. McKinley, representative of Apollo art magazine.

This year’s Asian Art in London included about 20 exhibitions and themed auctions covering Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Islamic, and Indian art, hosted simultaneously by major auction houses including Sotheby’s, Bonhams, and Christie’s.— VNA/VNS