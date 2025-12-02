Art performance honours Việt Nam–Laos special relationship

VIENTIANE — An art programme featuring performances by Vietnamese and Lao artists was held on November 30 in Vientiane, marking the 50th anniversary of Lao National Day (December 2, 1975 – 2025).

The event was attended by Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, and senior Party and State officials, alongside representatives from ministries and agencies. Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyễn Minh Tâm, members of the Vietnamese community in Laos and local residents were also present.

In her opening remarks, Lao Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Suansavanh Viyaket stressed that the programme was a meaningful activity aimed at educating younger generations about the revolutionary tradition, resilience and outstanding achievements of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party in the course of national construction and development.

The performances paid tribute to President Kaysone Phomvihane while honouring the Lao land and people over nearly 40 years of renewal and 50 years of national building.

They brought to life the image of a country undergoing dynamic transformation and deepening international integration, while steadfastly preserving its traditional cultural identity. The audience could clearly feel the gentle, hospitable nature of the Lao people, along with the peaceful and culturally rich landscape of Laos.

The artists also delivered performances celebrating the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two nations. The blend of distinctive traditional art forms with modern creative elements created a rich and emotionally charged atmosphere which is imbued with cultural identity yet reflecting the spirit of a new era. VNA/VNS