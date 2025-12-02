Việt Nam shines at Salon de l’Asie 2025

PARIS — A Vietnamese delegation has brought a vibrant and refreshing cultural space to “Salon de l’Asie 2025” in France's Lyon – one of Europe’s major cultural fairs that attracted hundreds of thousands of visitors and representatives from numerous Asian countries.

Hosted by the Việt Nam Cultural Centre in France in coordination with the performing troupe of the Việt Nam National Music, Song and Dance Theatre, the Vietnamese pavilion captivated visitors with 50 artistic photographs depicting the heritage and distinctive landscapes of the country’s northern, central and southern regions. Traditional musical instruments were also displayed and demonstrated on site.

Over the fair's two-day course on November 29-30, visitors to the space were treated to four art performances each day, calligraphy demonstrations, martial arts displays and lively unicorn dances.

During the opening ceremony, Việt Nam made a strong impression with a showcase of áo dài (the traditional long dress) and ethnic minority costumes, accompanied by folk music and dance. Concluding their activities, on the evening of November 30, the Vietnamese art troupe delivered a special performance at the cultural centre of Villeurbanne city, serving the Vietnamese community in the Rhone–Lyon region.

Speaking to a Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Paris, Đinh Ngọc Đức, Director of the Việt Nam Cultural Centre in France, highlighted that a key feature of this year’s participation was the close collaboration between the centre and the theatre in promoting Vietnamese culture and tourism.

Regarding tourism, he noted a marked increase in interest among visitors in travelling to the country compared with previous years. Many European travel businesses and investors actively sought information and potential cooperation opportunities, demonstrating the positive impact of Việt Nam's regular participation in cultural exchange events such as Salon de l’Asie.

He affirmed that the centre will continue to join and invest more deeply in upcoming editions of Salon de l’Asie, viewing it as an effective channel for promoting Vietnamese culture, tourism and people to European audiences, while contributing to greater mutual understanding and cultural exchange among nations. — VNA/VNS