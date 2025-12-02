Photo Hanoi’25 draws 200,000 visitors, boosts creative city status

HÀ NỘI — Photo Hanoi’25, the second International Photography Biennale, has attracted more than 200,000 in-person and online visitors, along with coverage from over 100 media outlets worldwide.

Co-organised by the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, the French Institute, the UNESCO Office in Việt Nam, and other partners, the month-long event wrapped up in Hà Nội on November 30. It served as a platform to amplify cultural exchange, art dialogue, and Hà Nội's global visibility as a UNESCO Creative City.

In her closing speech, Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports Bạch Liên Hương stressed that the biennale’s success underscores the value of sustained collaboration.

Hà Nội, she said, will continue spreading creative projects, particularly photographic arts, as part of its broader strategies for developing cultural industries, with support from countries, international cultural organisations, and artistic community remaining essential.

Jonathan Baker, head of the UNESCO Office in Việt Nam, highlighted the connective power of photography amid global cultural exchange. He noted that this year’s biennale once again demonstrates how visual art can bring people together across cultural boundaries, spark dialogue, and offer fresh perspectives on global issues.

Eric Soulier, Counsellor for Cooperation and Cultural Activities at the French Embassy and Director of the French Institute in Việt Nam, said Photo Hanoi’25 shows Hà Nội's ability to host major international events when local authorities, cultural organisations, international partners, and business community work together. Such collaboration, he added, underpins the long-term growth of creative industries.

Recognised by UNESCO as a contributor to Hà Nội's Creative City status, the biennale is seen as laying groundwork for sustainable expansion of the city’s cultural and creative ecosystem in the years ahead.

Trương Uyên Ly, Director of LY & LIM Creative Town, spotlighted the lasting value of three talk series comprising 10 livestreamed panel discussions, which will remain publicly accessible as an enduring educational resource. — VNA/VNS