Spouses of top Vietnamese, Lao leaders attend opening of Việt Nam Film Week in Vientiane

December 03, 2025 - 09:01
The Việt Nam Film Week in Laos runs from December 2 to 6, showcasing award-winning Vietnamese titles.
Madame Ngô Phương Ly (fifth from left), Madame Naly Sisoulith (sixth from left), and officials of the two countries at the opening ceremony of the Việt Nam Film Week and the photo exhibition on December 2. — Photo Thể Thao & Văn Hóa  (Sports & Culture) Newspaper

VIENTIANE — Madame Ngô Phương Ly, wife of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, and Madame Naly Sisoulith, wife of Party General Secretary and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, attended as guests of honour at the opening of the Việt Nam Film Week in Laos, along with a photo exhibition celebrating bilateral ties, in Vientiane on December 2.

The event was co-organised by the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Lao Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism.

At the opening ceremony, the two ladies joined more than 1,000 Lao delegates and members of the Vietnamese community in Laos to watch a documentary on late Lao President Kaysone Phomvihane, produced by the Việt Nam Central Studio of Documentary Scientific Film Studio to mark his 105th birth anniversary.

The film chronicles Kaysone’s revolutionary career, ideological legacy, and immense contributions to the Lao liberation, construction, and development, along with the deep bond, trust, and enduring solidarity forged between the two countries throughout history.

Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Tạ Quang Đông described the event as a meaningful cultural and art bridge that offers vivid testimony to the strong solidarity, comprehensive cooperation, and absolute mutual trust between the two Parties, States, and peoples.

Lao Deputy Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Vansy Kuamua affirmed that the week will inspire younger generations of both countries to preserve and strengthen their pure, time-honoured bond for a more prosperous future.

The Việt Nam Film Week in Laos runs from December 2 to 6, showcasing award-winning Vietnamese titles, including the above documentary.

The two ladies visit the photo exhibition on December 2. — Photo Thể Thao & Văn Hóa  (Sports & Culture) Newspaper

The two ladies also toured a photo exhibition on the great friendship between Việt Nam and Laos, which features 50 valuable photographs capturing milestones in the two nations’ shared history, from their joint anti-colonial struggles to today’s comprehensive cooperation in national development and defence.

On December 1, they visited the Vientiane Museum of Contemporary Art, an activity organised by the Lao Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs. — VNA/VNS

Life & Style

Savouring the taste of the Nùng Dín ethnic group

Bắc Hà Commune in the northwestern province of Lào Cai is celebrated not only for its natural beauty but also for the rich culture and cuisine of its diverse ethnic groups, including the Nùng Dín community, whose specialty is ginger pork, locally known as thịt gừng.
Life & Style

Art performance honours Việt Nam–Laos special relationship

The artists also delivered performances celebrating the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two nations. The blend of distinctive traditional art forms with modern creative elements created a rich and emotionally charged atmosphere which is imbued with cultural identity yet reflecting the spirit of a new era.

