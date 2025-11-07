Lâm Đồng courts Malaysian tourists with Halal push

LÂM ĐỒNG — Lâm Đồng Province is stepping up to capture a bigger slice of Malaysia’s outbound travel market, hosting a networking event on November 6 to introduce Halal-friendly tourism products and ink cooperation deals.

The provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism convened tourism authorities, tour operators, industry experts and Malaysian counterparts, including the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA), as the province moves forward with Việt Nam's national Halal industry roadmap through 2030.

Malaysia is among the global leaders in Halal tourism, while Lâm Đồng is gradually developing an ecosystem to match, said Director Nguyễn Văn Lộc, adding that this event is a practical step to transform potential into concrete cooperation. The goal is to share know-how on Halal tourism products and ultimately tailor them to the preferences of Malaysian travellers.

MATTA Chairman Fathir Badri Alhadad called the event an invaluable platform to spark new ideas and deepen tourism ties.

Malaysia will take advantage of this opportunity to deepen understanding of Lâm Đồng’s cultural and tourism assets and identify areas for partnership, he said.

Malaysia ranks among Lâm Đồng’s top 10 source markets. The province has welcomed 35,000 Malaysian visitors so far this year, 30 per cent of total foreign arrivals, up steadily since 2023.

On the occasion, six travel companies from both sides signed deals to co-build tours. — VNA/VNS