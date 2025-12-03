National Assembly inaugurates museum, introduces 80th-anniversary commemorative stamps

HÀ NỘI — The inauguration ceremony of the National Assembly (NA)’s museum, together with the launch of new publications and a commemorative postage stamp set marking the 80th anniversary of the Vietnamese legislature, took place in Hà Nội on December 2.

NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, along with several former and incumbent leaders of the Party and legislature, attended the event.

The museum, covering 800 sq.m of exhibition space, displays nearly 1,000 photographs and documents, as well as 250 notable artefacts, including a collection of the Constitution versions, badges of NA deputies across different tenures, and the seal of the NA Standing Committee.

In his remarks, Chairman Mẫn underscored the significance of the event, saying it helps the public gain a deeper understanding of the formation and development of the NA, as well as its role and position in Việt Nam's history.

He commended the dedication, sense of responsibility, and considerable contributions by the agencies, units, scientists, experts, and officials who have directly participated in the project, coordinating closely to digitise artefacts and images and collect items for exhibition. He said displayed items provide valuable scientific and historical resources about the organisation, operations, and major achievements of the legislature in the nation’s protection, development, and international integration.

The top legislator expressed his hope that NA agencies and deputies will continue to donate artefacts to enrich the museum’s collection and further improve its content.

At the ceremony, NA Chairman Mẫn, former Party General Secretary Nông Đức Mạnh, former NA Chairman Nguyễn Sinh Hùng, and others performed the inauguration ritual of the museum.

At the event, the two former leaders, together with the NA vice chairpersons, members of the NA Standing Committee and other delegates, were presented with a bilingual photo book on the 80 years of the NA (1946–2026).

Compiled and published by the Vietnam News Agency Publishing House and the NA Office’s information and library unit, the book features more than 850 carefully arranged photographs in chronological order. It vividly illustrates the formation and development of the Vietnamese legislature and highlights defining events and milestones across its 15 terms since 1946.

On this occasion, NA General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office Lê Quang Mạnh joined leaders of the Ministry of Science and Technology to sign off the issuance of a commemorative stamp set marking the 80th anniversary of the first general election (1946–2026). — VNA/VNS