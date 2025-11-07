Cuba–Việt Nam friendship through Italian eyes

ROME — A ceremony to launch the Italian translation of the book Fidel Castro Ruz – A Revolution Can Only Be Born of Culture and Ideas was held recently by Anteo Edizioni Publishing House and the Cuban Embassy in Italy.

The event, which marked the 100th birth anniversary of President Fidel Castro, gathered Cuban Ambassador Mirta Granda Averhoff, Anteo Edizioni director Stefano Bonilauri, translator Giulio Chinappi, and over 40 guests.

The book features Fidel Castro’s speech delivered at the Central University of Venezuela on February 3, 1999, during the inauguration of President Hugo Chavez. Anteo Edizioni, which has also published Italian editions of works by President Hồ Chí Minh and Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, completed printing in September 2025.

At the event, Bonilauri who was the winner of the 2024 essay contest on protecting the ideological foundation of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, praised Cuba’s resilience as a small island nation standing firm against imperialism.

He said Fidel Castro inspired hope even among Italians and was right in foreseeing that the US would no longer remain the world’s only superpower.

Bonilauri also cited Việt Nam as a model of self-reform, affirming that socialism continues to be the most relevant political doctrine today.

Translator Chinappi said the evolutions of Việt Nam and Cuba have guided them steadily on their socialist paths even after the collapse of the Soviet Union. He noted that both nations overcame imperialism and colonialism in ways that suited their own circumstances.

Chinappi highlighted their historic friendship fostered by Fidel Castro and Hồ Chí Minh, recalling that Fidel was the only foreign leader to visit a frontline area during Việt Nam's resistance war against the US.

He said this friendship endures today across state, party, and people-to-people levels, as seen in Việt Nam's recent fundraising campaigns supporting Cuba amid the ongoing US embargo.

He added that Italians have long expressed solidarity with the Cuban and Vietnamese revolutions. During the war in Việt Nam, many Italians held demonstrations in support of the Vietnamese people, while solidarity initiatives for Cuba remain active among those who chose socialism.

Meanwhile, Daniele Dall’Aglio, a political activist from Reggio Emilia, said the Cuban and Vietnamese revolutions have long served as inspirations for Italy’s communist and socialist movements. He noted that they represent resistance against imperialism and oppression, symbolising enduring hopes for freedom, sovereignty, and equality both in national and global contexts. — VNA/VNS