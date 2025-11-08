Annual Bắc Sơn Golden Rice Season Festival launched, featuring traditional activities

LẠNG SƠN The annual Bắc Sơn Golden Rice Season Tourism Festival, one of the region’s most anticipated events featuring a variety of activities, officially kicked off on November 7 night in Bắc Sơn Commune, Lạng Sơn Province.

At the same time, the local People's Council delivered the award of the best tourism village in 2025 by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UN Tourism) to Quỳnh Sơn Community-based Tourism Village.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Bắc Sơn People's Council Chairman Trịnh Minh Tuấn said the festival was an opportunity for local residents and visitors to immerse themselves in the commune's wild nature during the harvest season for rice fields.

"They will enjoy our poetic beauty of the valley, feel the scent of new rice and join in many activities with the local people," said Tuấn.

During November 7-15, many exciting events will be organised. People will take part in a paddy rice harvesting and rice pounding competition using primitive tools; black bánh chưng (square sticky rice cake) wrapping contest; making yin-yang tiles; paragliding, and stand-up paddleboarding (SUP).

After the festival launch, Vice Chairman of Lạng Sơn province’s People's Council Đinh Hữu Học presented the award of best tourism village in 2025 by the UN Tourism to Quỳnh Sơn village representatives.

Quỳnh Sơn and Lô Lô Chải of Tuyên Quang Province are two Vietnamese villages overcoming about 270 applications from 65 UN Tourism Member States to advance to the list of 52 winners who are from 29 countries of all regions – Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

The awards were announced during an event held in China last month.

Việt Nam now is home to five best tourism villages in the world.

According to Chairman Tuấn, the world’s recognition of Quỳnh Sơn is a great honour and source of pride for the entire community, Lạng Sơn Province, and Việt Nam’s tourism industry, as Quỳnh Sơn and Bắc Sơn have now gained international recognition.

Quỳnh Sơn is located in the centre of Bắc Sơn valley, with more than 400 ancient Tày stilt houses, all facing the South -- a symbol of vitality, luck and prosperity.

The stilt house architecture here is roofed with traditional yin-yang tiles, showing the harmony between humans and nature, yin and yang, heaven and earth and people.

Local people are always deeply aware that developing tourism is not only for economic purposes but also to preserve the lifestyle and soul of the village.

Over the past years, Quỳnh Sơn residents have successfully built a model of community tourism, in which each person is both the host and "cultural ambassador" introducing their homeland to international friends.

Deputy director of the Lạng Sơn Agency for Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion Trần Thị Bích Hạnh said the Bắc Sơn Golden Season Tourism Festival was one of the unique highlights that attracted a large number of tourists every year.

This festival, along with the natural landscape, culture, long history, and the beauty of the daily life and production of ethnic minorities, were the decisive factors that helped Quỳnh Son Community Tourism Village meet all the criteria and be recognised as one of the best tourist villages in 2025.

"This is not just a title but an affirmation of a tourism brand with its own characteristics, closely linked to the cultural life of local residents," said Hạnh.

"Hopefully, with the title of Best Tourist Village in 2025 and a strong support from local government, Quỳnh Sơn Village will increasingly attract a large number of domestic and international tourists in the near future." VNS