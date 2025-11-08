QUẢNG NINH — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with the Quảng Ninh provincial People’s Committee and the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Việt Nam, held an event titled “Việt Nam–EU: Cultural bridge toward a sustainable future” in Quảng Ninh Province on November 7 to celebrate the 35th founding anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.

At the event, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng highlighted the progress made between Việt Nam and the EU over the past 35 years of diplomatic relations. She noted that their partnership was significantly enhanced in 2012 when it was elevated to a Comprehensive Partnership and Cooperation Framework.

Hằng emphasised that cultural and people-to-people exchanges are essential components that strengthen this enduring partnership. Việt Nam considers the development of culture and human resources to be as important as economic, political, and social progress, viewing them as both a foundation and a driving force for rapid and sustainable national development, she said.

The event aimed to promote mutual understanding and cooperation between Quảng Ninh Province, other Vietnamese localities, the EU Delegation, and European embassies in Hà Nội, contributing to the comprehensive partnership and cooperation that is moving towards a higher level of cooperation.

EU Ambassador to Việt Nam Julien Guerrier described Việt Nam as a key and reliable partner of the EU. He noted that 2025 marks the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and the EU, a relationship that has grown increasingly strong and dynamic. The two sides have signed multiple bilateral agreements, most notably the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA). He also confirmed that the EU and Việt Nam are working together to upgrade their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Quảng Ninh Province regards culture as the spiritual foundation of society and a driving force for sustainable development. The province is home to two UNESCO-recognised World Heritage Sites, Hạ Long Bay and the Yên Tử–Côn Sơn–Kiếp Bạc relic and scenic complex, as well as 641 historical sites, 362 intangible cultural heritages, and the diverse cultural identity of 43 ethnic groups. These are vital resources for developing cultural industries, heritage tourism, and green tourism. Over the years, Quảng Ninh has proactively implemented major initiatives on cultural and human development in line with international integration.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyễn Văn Công underlined that the province has been a pioneer in adopting a green growth model, placing people at the centre, culture as the foundation, and sustainability as the ultimate goal.

He affirmed that Quảng Ninh is actively expanding international cooperation, with the EU as a strategic partner in renewable energy, heritage tourism, green economy, digital transformation, human resource training, and cultural collaboration. — VNA/VNS