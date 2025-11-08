Coast guard, border guard step up communication to combat IUU fishing in HCM City

HCM CITY — The coast guard and border guard forces have coordinated to raise awareness about combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing and call on fishermen to secure their boats to respond to Storm No.13 in HCM City.

Đồng Nai Province-based Intelligence Division No. 2 under the Việt Nam Coast Guard (VCG) Command and Phước Hải Border Guard Station under the HCM City Border Guard Command held a communication event in the city’s Phước Hải Commune on November 6.

The event attracted more than 300 participants, including boat owners, captains, and fishermen in the area.

It is part of a peak campaign by VCG to promote education, inspection, and prevention of IUU fishing, affirming the determination of officers and soldiers to end violations of foreign waters by Vietnamese fishing vessels before November 15, 2025.

The effort contributes to national actions aimed at removing the European Commission’s “yellow card” warning and building a sustainable, responsible, and internationally integrated fisheries sector.

During the event, Coast Guard officers introduced key contents of the Việt Nam Coast Guard Law and regulations on preventing IUU fishing, and screened short videos to enhance fishermen’s awareness of law compliance and sustainable fishing practices.

In addition, they also advised fishermen to actively prepare for Storm No.13 by securing vessels and mooring safely at ports.

Communication contents were concise, practical, and easy to understand, combining direct dialogue, distribution of leaflets, and on-site instructions for each boat owner.

The coast guard and border guard forces also visited Lộc An Fishing Port in Phước Hải Commune to meet with more than 30 boat owners and crew members, encouraging them to comply with regulations on fishing activities.

They distributed more than 300 leaflets about IUU fishing, 100 books about the Law on VCG, and 100 national flags to local fishermen.

This activity is part of VCG’s peak campaign, running from October 15 to November 15, to end IUU fishing violations.

It also helps strengthen the solidarity between the armed forces and local fishermen, contributing to maintaining political security and social order in coastal areas. — VNS