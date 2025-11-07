250kg unexploded bomb safely detonated in Nghệ An

NGHỆ AN – A 250kg unexploded bomb with its detonator still intact, found in the Nậm Mộ River area of Tương Dương Commune, Nghệ An Province, was safely defused and detonated Friday.

The device was discovered at about 9pm on October 30 by local residents near Pủng village, after receding water levels exposed the bomb. It was located approximately 30 metres from the riverbank and 200 metres from Tân Xà Bridge.

Upon receiving the report, the Tương Dương Military Command promptly deployed personnel to secure the area, coordinating with local authorities to warn residents and restrict access. A disposal operation was quickly organised with support from the provincial engineering unit and other relevant agencies.

Experts later identified the ordnance as an MK-82 general-purpose bomb, dropped by US forces during the war. The bomb measured 30cm in diameter, 1.4m in length, and weighed around 250kg. It was safely defused, recovered, and transported to the Bu Lon stream area in Thạch Dương village, where it was successfully detonated. VNA/VNS