Former Lao official hails Việt Nam’s achievements after 40 years of renewal

VIENTIANE – After 40 years of pursuing the Đổi mới (Renewal) process, Việt Nam has remained steadfast on its socialist path, charted a sound development course, obtained remarkable socio-economic achievements, and steadily enhanced its international standing, former Politburo member and former Deputy Prime Minister of Laos Somsavath Lengsavad has said.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s resident correspondents in Laos, Somsavath expressed his deep admiration for the mettle, vision and steadfastness of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) in leading the country through hardships and guiding its gradual development.

He noted that since the 6th National Congress of the CPV in 1986 - a milestone marking the start of the comprehensive renewal process - Việt Nam has faced immense economic, political and external challenges amid profound global turbulence. Previously, the country had relied heavily on support from the Soviet Union and Eastern European socialist countries. However, the collapse of the Soviet Union and the dissolution of the Eastern European socialist system fundamentally reshaped the world order.

Despite these difficulties, Việt Nam remained committed to the socialist path while proactively adjusting its mindset and policies to meet new circumstances. The CPV has applied Marxism–Leninism creatively and adopted sound decisions aligned with national realities and global trends, he said.

According to Somsavath, one of Việt Nam’s most notable achievements over four decades of renewal has been the formulation of an appropriate economic development strategy that closely links economic reform with the maintenance of political and social stability. At the same time, Việt Nam has skillfully and flexibly implemented an independent, self-reliant foreign policy centred on peace, cooperation and development, in line with regional and global conditions. These policies have enabled the country to mobilise combined domestic and international strengths and make optimal use of resources for development.

The former official congratulated Việt Nam on its achievements, noting that compared with many countries in the region, Việt Nam stands out for its progress in national construction and development. From economic growth and poverty reduction to infrastructure development, improved living standards and an enhanced international position, the country has recorded impressive advances across multiple fronts.

Beyond praising Việt Nam’s achievements, Somsavath placed particular emphasis on the significance of the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Việt Nam and Laos. He described the relationship as an invaluable asset forged over generations, crystallised through the sacrifices of cadres, soldiers and people of both nations during their shared revolutionary struggle.

Amid an increasingly complex and unpredictable regional and global environment, he said elevating the bilateral ties to this level is well suited to current realities. Such a framework will allow Việt Nam and Laos to continue advancing together while contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in Southeast Asia and beyond.

Looking ahead, Somsavath stressed that a key task in sustaining and passing on the special relationship between the two Parties, States and people of Laos and Việt Nam is to strengthen education for younger generations in both countries. Young people must clearly understand the history of the combat alliance, mutual support and shared sacrifices during the most challenging times, as well as recognise the common ideological foundation of Marxism–Leninism and shared goals of national independence and socialism, he added.

Regardless of global changes, unity remains the decisive factor for success, he said, citing President Hồ Chí Minh’s immortal saying: “Unity, unity, great unity – Success, success, great success.” This continues to be a powerful source of spiritual strength for Việt Nam and Laos as they move forward together towards peace, independence, democracy and prosperity of each country. VNA/VNS