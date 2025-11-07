Typhoon Kalmaegi disrupts rail lines

HÀ NỘI — Typhoon Kalmaegi, or Storm No 13, has caused major disruption to rail services in central Việt Nam, with heavy rain and strong winds damaging several sections of the Hà Nội–HCM City railway line.

According to the Việt Nam Railways Corporation (VNR), as of Friday morning, parts of the track between Quảng Ngãi and Tuy Hòa have been washed out or blocked, forcing trains to halt services.

Around 1,500 passengers travelling through the affected area are expected to be transferred by road on Friday between Tuy Hòa Station in Đắk Lắk Province and Diêu Trì Station in Gia Lai Province.

The most serious damage has been recorded at kilometre 1136+850 on the Phước Lãnh–Vân Canh section, where the track bed has been eroded to a depth of about nine metres.

Other sections have also suffered collapsed embankments, fallen trees and broken signal poles.

Power cuts have disrupted communications and signalling systems, with some equipment disabled by flooding.

Repair teams are working on site, but progress will depend on the weather and water drainage conditions. VNR says it cannot yet confirm when the line will be fully reopened.

Passengers affected by the disruption can return their tickets free of charge. This applies to those holding tickets for even-numbered trains passing through Tuy Hòa Station and odd-numbered trains passing through Diêu Trì Station on Friday and Saturday.

Rail services SE5/SE6 (Hà Nội/Sài Gòn) and SE21/SE22 (Đà Nẵng/Sài Gòn) scheduled for Saturday have already been suspended. Notices have been sent to passengers via SMS and online platforms. Trains currently en route have been instructed to stop at stations to avoid dangerous conditions.

Passengers holding tickets for suspended trains may request refunds within 30 days of their original travel date.

The rail operator says it will continue to update the public on weather-related developments.

In October, the railway sector also faced widespread disruption due to Storm No 12 and flooding in Huế City and other central provinces, forcing the suspension of dozens of services and the road transfer of thousands of passengers between stations. — VNS