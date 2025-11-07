95 works honoured at National Press Awards "For the Cause of Developing Vietnamese Culture"

HÀ NỘI – Ninety-five outstanding journalistic works were honoured at the third National Press Awards “For the Cause of Developing Vietnamese Culture,” held on Thursday evening in Hà Nội.

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Văn Chính attended and presented the awards.

The event, jointly organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Party Central Committee’s Commissions for Information and Education and Mass Mobilisation, and the Vietnam Journalists Association, aims to recognise exceptional works covering culture, information, family, sports, and tourism. It also honours press agencies with numerous high-quality entries contributing to the development of Vietnamese culture.

According to the organisers, the awards recognise the significant contributions of journalists and media agencies in promoting cultural values and turning culture into a source of spiritual strength that inspires millions of people. The awards embody the strategic message: “Culture is the foundation – Information is the lifeblood – Sports are the strength – Tourism is the bridge of connection.”

This year, the organisers received 1,040 entries from central and local press agencies across print, online, radio, television, and photo journalism.

Among the entries, 122 outstanding works were shortlisted for the final round, resulting in 95 individual prizes, including five first prizes, 15 second prizes, 25 third prizes, and 50 consolation prizes. Three collective prizes went to the Voice of Vietnam (VOV), Bắc Ninh newspaper and Radio-Television, and Vĩnh Long newspaper and Radio-Television.

The five first-prize winners were from Văn Hóa (Culture) newspaper, online newspaper Vietnamplus.vn of Vietnam News Agency, Voice of Vietnam, and Vietnam Television.

A new highlight this year was the introduction of six “Vietnamese Inspiration” awards, honouring media outlets and individuals who have effectively promoted Vietnamese cultural values and inspired positive social change. The special prize went to Nhân Dân newspaper; the first prize to Vietnam Television; the second to the Army Radio and Television Centre; and the third to Hanoi Radio and Television. Social media platform Schannel Network and actor Nguyễn Hùng also received awards.

Vietnam News Agency secured ten prizes including one first, two second, two third, and five consolation prizes. The first prize went to VietnamPlus for its online series “Hanoi: Everlasting memories of the victorious return 70 years ago” by reporter Đỗ Minh Thu.

Two second prizes were awarded to the television series “Cultural industry – Vietnam’s new soft power” and the photo story “Ethnic Party member dedicated to preserving Thai script.”

Journalist Lê Quốc Minh, Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association and head of the judging panel, said this year’s contest reached a new level in both scale and quality, with over 1,000 submissions reflecting the strong interest of journalists nationwide in culture, sports, and tourism. The shortlisted works, he said, demonstrated depth, creativity, and alignment with the Party and State’s direction that “culture must light the way for the nation’s progress.” VNA/VNS