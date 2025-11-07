Politics & Law
Home Society

Typhoon Kalmaegi damages Quảng Ngãi coast

November 07, 2025 - 10:26
Roofs of 61 houses in the central province were blown off, while two beach sections in Long Phụng and Vạn Tường with total length of 830m were heavily eroded as Typhoon Kalmaegi hit the coastal area and Bình Định Province.

 

A passenger vessel is stranded on a beach at Sa Kỳ Port in Quảng Ngãi Province as Typhoon Kalmaegi hit on November 6. — Photo courtesy of Phú Đức 

QUẢNG NGÃI — After Typhoon Kalmaegi hit the central coast of Việt Nam, damage has been reported to homes and infrastructure in the central coastal province of Quảng Ngãi, with roofs blown off of 61 houses and 830 metres of beaches at Long Phụng and Vạn Tường seeing heavy erosion.

The roof of a house in Long Phụng Commune, Quảng Ngãi Province was blown off by strong winds during Typhoon Kalmaegi. — Photo courtesy of Quảng Ngãi Provincial Centre for Storm and Flood Prevention 

High waves and tides inundated 500 houses on Lý Sơn Island, damaging fences and glass windows during the fiercest part of the storm overnight.

Two villages in Sa Huỳnh Commune, 60km south of Quảng Ngãi, were isolated by high waves and roads were flooded deeply in 40cm of water, while local authorities have been repairing damage to houses and rural roads after the typhoon.

A dike section in a coastal village in Quảng Ngãi Province is damaged by Typhoon Kalmaegi, which hit the province at night on November 6. — Photo courtesy of Quảng Ngãi Provincial centre of Storm and Flood Prevention

The typhoon also left a bulk carrier, STAR BUENO, a ship sailing under the flag of Liberia, stranded in the coastal area of Dung Quất.

The Government has allocated an emergency fund of VNĐ80 billion to support the provinces of Gia Lai, Đắk Lắk and Quảng Ngãi for post-typhoon recovery work. — VNS

Việt Nam News wins award for Hà Nội documentary

A ten-minute documentary by the Việt Nam News multimedia team about the capital’s remarkable journey of development 70 years after its liberation has won a consolation prize at the National Press Awards in the Television category.
Typhoon No. 13 leaves parts of Đắk Lắk underwater

Powerful winds and torrential rain pounded the Central Highlands on the night of November 6 as Typhoon No. 13 made landfall, unroofing hundreds of houses, flooding streets, and toppling trees and power poles across Gia Lai and Đắk Lắk Provinces.

