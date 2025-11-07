Typhoon Kalmaegi damages Quảng Ngãi coast

QUẢNG NGÃI — After Typhoon Kalmaegi hit the central coast of Việt Nam, damage has been reported to homes and infrastructure in the central coastal province of Quảng Ngãi, with roofs blown off of 61 houses and 830 metres of beaches at Long Phụng and Vạn Tường seeing heavy erosion.

High waves and tides inundated 500 houses on Lý Sơn Island, damaging fences and glass windows during the fiercest part of the storm overnight.

Two villages in Sa Huỳnh Commune, 60km south of Quảng Ngãi, were isolated by high waves and roads were flooded deeply in 40cm of water, while local authorities have been repairing damage to houses and rural roads after the typhoon.

The typhoon also left a bulk carrier, STAR BUENO, a ship sailing under the flag of Liberia, stranded in the coastal area of Dung Quất.

The Government has allocated an emergency fund of VNĐ80 billion to support the provinces of Gia Lai, Đắk Lắk and Quảng Ngãi for post-typhoon recovery work. — VNS