Society

Typhoon Kalmaegi damage

November 07, 2025 - 15:03
Typhoon Kalmaegi, the 13th storm to affect Việt Nam this year, has left five people dead and seven injured as of Friday morning. Localities are continuing to review the damage. A relief package worth US$3 million has been approved by the government to support the three most affected provinces.

see also

More on this story

Society

Typhoon Kalmaegi disrupts rail lines

Around 1,500 passengers travelling through the affected area are expected to be transferred by road on Friday between Tuy Hòa Station in Đắk Lắk Province and Diêu Trì Station in Gia Lai Province.
Society

Typhoon Kalmaegi damages Quảng Ngãi coast

Roofs of 61 houses in the central province were blown off, while two beach sections in Long Phụng and Vạn Tường with total length of 830m were heavily eroded as Typhoon Kalmaegi hit the coastal area and Bình Định Province.

