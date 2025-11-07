Typhoon Kalmaegi damage

Typhoon Kalmaegi, the 13th storm to affect Việt Nam this year, has left five people dead and seven injured as of Friday morning. Localities are continuing to review the damage. A relief package worth US$3 million has been approved by the government to support the three most affected provinces.
The Ministry of Health is working to finalise the draft of a new intergovernmental agreement on health cooperation between Việt Nam and France, with the aim of signing the agreement in Lyon in April 2026.
The Ministry of Health is currently seeking public feedback on a draft decision by the Prime Minister to approve a plan aimed at strengthening the effective implementation of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) and the recommendations of the UN Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.
Vietnam News Agency secured ten prizes including one first, two second, two third, and five consolation prizes. The first prize went to VietnamPlus for its online series “Hanoi: Everlasting memories of the victorious return 70 years ago” by reporter Đỗ Minh Thu.
Roofs of 61 houses in the central province were blown off, while two beach sections in Long Phụng and Vạn Tường with total length of 830m were heavily eroded as Typhoon Kalmaegi hit the coastal area and Bình Định Province.