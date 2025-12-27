Politics & Law
Society

Realising the dreams of kydney patients

December 27, 2025 - 11:57
At just 28 years old, Giàng A Thắng once had many dreams like other young people. Though kidney disease has changed his life, he has found a new purpose by helping fellow patients rebuild hope and earn a living together.

Society

300kg bomb from French war era safely detonated

The bomb was identified as a GP300 high-explosive device weighing approximately 300kg. This type of bomb was widely used by French forces during the 1946–1954 war. It was designed to cause extensive damage through fragmentation and blast shockwaves.
Society

Breakthrough mechanisms, policies for education, training approved

Vocational education and higher education institutions are granted autonomy to determine job positions, recruit personnel and sign labour contracts with foreign experts and scientists holding doctoral degrees, as well as overseas Vietnamese, in accordance with their internal regulations.

