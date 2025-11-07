Health experts gather at the Hà Nội Cancer Prevention Conference 2025

HÀ NỘI — Health experts gathered in Hà Nội to share their expertise and promote cooperation in cancer prevention, diagnosis and treatment at the Hà Nội Cancer Prevention Conference 2025 from November 6-7.

At the conference, speakers presented 100 scientific reports, including 27 papers from international experts from the USA, France, Italy, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and India. This forum also serves as a platform for local and international experts to exchange experiences and share the latest research in the field of oncology.

At the forum, experts said that the current number of cancer cases is increasing rapidly worldwide and has become one of the most worrying health problems.

According to the Global Cancer Observatory (Globocan), in 2022 the World Health Organization (WHO) recorded about 20 million new cancer cases and 9.7 million cancer deaths.

Similarly, the number of cancer cases in Việt Nam has nearly doubled in just over a decade, from 92,000 cases in 2010 to 180,000 cases in 2022, showing that the disease burden is growing for people and the health system.

In particular, for a significant proportion of patients, cancer is only detected when the disease has progressed to a late stage, reducing the effectiveness of treatment and increasing treatment costs.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Minister of Health Đỗ Xuân Tuyên said that there are currently many challenges, including an increasing number of cancer cases, changing patterns of disease and a growing need for personalised treatment and comprehensive care.

To meet these requirements, Tuyên suggested that the Hanoi Oncology Hospital establish a hi-tech centre for cancer diagnosis and treatment, and speed up the construction of a specialised training and research facility.

He also asked the hospital to lead the city's cancer network, strengthen connectivity and support for local health care as well as screening and early detection of diseases, expand international cooperation, continue digital transformation and develop a skilled workforce.

"The clinical trials conducted by the Hanoi Oncology Hospital are well implemented, especially with biological drugs and targeted therapy, opening up opportunities to access new drugs for cancer patients," said Tuyên.

He also praised the contribution of the Hanoi Oncology Hospital in health care, especially cancer prevention and treatment, for people living in Hà Nội and nationwide.

“The Hanoi Oncology Hospital has gradually grown, becoming one of the country's last lines of defence against cancer, the backbone of the cancer prevention network of the capital and the whole country. Each year the hospital examines, diagnoses and treats nearly 300,000 patients,” Tuyên said.

Hanoi Oncology Hospital Director Dr Bùi Vinh Quang said that the facility has implemented 48 clinical trials, ensuring compliance with the Ministry of Health's standard procedures and research requirements.

The hospital's clinical research unit conducts clinical trials that provide access to modern, free treatment methods, helping improve the effectiveness of cancer treatment and playing an important role in providing valuable data for national and international public health and cancer research, according to Dr Quang.

The annual forum was jointly organised by the Hanoi Oncology Hospital and the Vietnam Cancer Association for its 25th founding anniversary.

At the event, the Hanoi Oncology Hospital was awarded the President’s Second Class Labour Medal, while Dr Quang was awarded the President’s Third Class Labour Medal, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to research and application of advanced cancer treatment methods.

Dr Quang said that the past 25 years have been a journey of continuous efforts, perseverance and dedication for generations of staff at the Hanoi Oncology Hospital.

“The hospital always takes patients as the centre, science as the foundation and humanity as its mission. Being awarded the President’s Labour Medal is a great honour and also a motivation for us to continue to innovate and improve our professional quality, aiming to bring hope and a better quality of life to cancer patients," said Dr Quang. — VNS