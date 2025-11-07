Việt Nam's Francophone Young Reporters contest reaches 10-year milestone

HÀ NỘI — The 10th Francophone Young Reporters contest marked its tenth anniversary on Friday, honouring a new generation of French-speaking storytellers whose work explores education, community, and global citizenship.

The competition, known as Jeunes Reporters Francophones, was launched in 2016 by Le Courrier du Vietnam, the country’s only French-language newspaper and part of the Vietnam News Agency.

What began as a modest editorial initiative has grown into one of Việt Nam’s most recognised Francophone cultural events, attracting a record 236 contestants with 155 articles this year from across Việt Nam and several other French-speaking nations.

The 2025 theme – 'Learning and Acting' (Je m’éduque, donc j’agis) – echoed that of this year’s International Francophonie Day, encouraging young writers to reflect on how education shapes responsible citizenship.

"This competition is not only about journalistic skills," said Đoàn Thị Tuyết Nhung, Deputy General-Director of the Vietnam News Agency.

"It’s also about spreading human values, civic responsibility and the aspiration to act for the community."

The event was held under the patronage of the Vietnam News Agency, the Asia-Pacific Regional Office of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) and the Group of Francophone Embassies, Delegations and Institutions (GADIF) in Việt Nam.

Support came from the embassies of France, Switzerland, Morocco, and Canada, as well as universities and cultural associations.

Pierre du Ville, President of GADIF and Head of the Wallonie-Bruxelles Delegation, praised the quality and originality of the submissions, calling the competition a celebration of talent and commitment that keeps the French language vibrant and open to the world.

Edgar Doerig, the OIF’s Regional Representative for Asia and the Pacific, said the jubilee edition – his last before completing his mandate – had set new records for both participation and quality.

"Education remains the essential foundation for building inclusive, resilient, and supportive societies," he said.

The first prize went to Nguyễn Vũ Linh and Trịnh Đức Anh of the Foreign Trade University for 'La Silhouette du Son: du sensible à l’humain' (The Silhouette of Sound: from the sensory to the human).

Second prize was awarded to Nguyễn Thị Khánh Huyền and Phùng Diệu Linh of the University of Languages and International Studies for 'TỎA: des jeunes qui rayonnent avec les minorités ethniques' (SHINE: young people who radiate with ethnic minorities).

Third prize, along with the French Embassy Award, went to Nguyễn Ngọc Thảo Phương, Vũ Thái Hoàng and Phạm Nguyễn Khánh Hoà from Hanoi University for 'L’éducation: une clé d’avenir pour les femmes d’âge mûr' (Education: a key to the future for middle-aged women).

Two consolation prizes and eight additional awards recognised work on themes such as cultural heritage, social responsibility, and environmental awareness.

The Public Choice Award went to a Congolese student team for 'Rôle central de la jeunesse congolaise dans le changement' (The central role of Congolese youth in change).

For Nguyễn Hồng Nga, Editor-in-Chief of Le Courrier du Vietnam, the milestone reflects a decade of commitment to youth and the French language.

"This competition has become a true space of expression, a springboard for talent and a place where French is lived, told and shared," she said.

Nga also paid tribute to Edgar Doerig and the OIF’s Asia-Pacific Office for their decade-long support, saying his contribution had left an indelible mark on the history of the competition.

Over ten years, the Francophone Young Reporters Competition has evolved into more than a contest – a bridge between languages and generations and a reminder of how education and storytelling can turn learning into action. — VNS