HCM City eyes world-class marine tourism hub

The merger of HCM City with Bình Dương and Bà Rịa–Vũng Tàu provinces has formed a unified development zone, paving the way for a breakthrough in marine tourism and a green, smart and truly world-class coastal destination.

According to the city's Department of Tourism, the expanded HCM City now boasts a long and continuous coastline stretching from Cần Giờ to Vũng Tàu, encompassing the scenic Gành Rái Bay.

Once limited to the mangrove forests of Cần Giờ, the city’s marine tourism portfolio now covers nearly 100 kilometres of sandy beaches from Vũng Tàu to Long Hải, Hồ Tràm, Bình Châu, and Côn Đảo Island.

Natural reserves such as the Bình Châu–Phước Bửu Nature Reserve and Côn Đảo National Park offer significant potential for eco-tourism, forest exploration and educational activities.

The area currently welcomes over 16 million visitors each year and provides about 28,520 accommodation rooms, including 12 five-star hotels and resorts.

Võ Thành Mỹ, vice chairman of the HCM City Tourism Association, said the geographic merger would allow for a unified development strategy.

“This coastal megacity can now consolidate its resources and direct investments toward key priorities more effectively,” he said.

Sustainable tourism vision

Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu, long known for its beach resorts, is expanding into eco-tourism, cultural–spiritual experiences and marine sports. Large-scale resort and entertainment projects are also under construction, driving sustainable and high-quality growth.

To support this transformation, major infrastructure works are being accelerated, including the Biên Hòa-Vũng Tàu Expressway, Vũng Tàu-Long Hải-Bình Châu coastal road, and Phước An Bridge. The city’s own projects, such as Ring Road 4 and the Long Thành-Hồ Tràm Expressway will further enhance connectivity.

Several luxury resorts are already operational, including The Grand Hồ Tràm, Six Senses Côn Đảo, Lan Rừng, Le Palmier Hồ Tràm, and Melia Hồ Tràm.

Nguyễn Thái Bình, general director of Kim Sa Travel, which manages the Le Palmier Hồ Tràm Resort, said that once the new expressways and Long Thành International Airport are operational, “Hồ Tràm will attract a massive influx of domestic and international tourists.”

Following the merger, the expanded HCM City now has a population of over 13.6 million and a combined GRDP estimated at VNĐ3 quadrillion (US$120 billion), making it the country’s largest domestic tourism market–thus giving marine tourism new momentum.

At the groundbreaking ceremony for the Five Star Odyssey and Five Star Poseidon condo-hotel complexes worth more than VNĐ10 trillion ($380 million) in Vũng Tàu, Nguyễn Trùng Khánh, director general of the Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism, said the new HCM City would attract large-scale investment projects and fresh opportunities once key infrastructure is completed.

Rising coastal potential

With its strong economy, vast domestic market and rapidly improving infrastructure, HCM City is setting its sights on becoming an international-class marine tourism hub along its eastern coast.

To realise this vision, the city's Department of Tourism has coordinated with travel businesses to develop 15 new tourism programmes featuring traditional craft villages, mangrove eco-tours, and marine and island exploration.

Trần Đình Huy, general director of Bắc Trung Nam Bản Việt Travel, said marine tourism would perfectly complement the city’s urban tourism map, offering diverse experiences to both local and foreign travellers.

Lê Hồng Tú, director of BT Tour, said his company was developing a new route centred on Vũng Tàu and Hồ Tràm, with specialised products such as golf and nature retreats.

In Vũng Tàu, a major facelift is underway with the Thùy Vân Boulevard redevelopment project, set for completion in 2025, creating a modern and unified resort zone at Bãi Sau (Back Beach).

Recently, Vũng Tàu was named Asia’s Leading Beach Destination 2025 by the World Travel Awards, recognising its improved infrastructure, luxury resorts and enhanced visitor experience. The recognition cements Vũng Tàu’s international reputation and encourages more high-end tourism investment.

Trần Thị Bích Vân, vice chairwoman of the People’s Committee (Administration) of Vũng Tàu Ward, said local authorities were enhancing beach management and promoting a friendly, responsible tourism environment.

“Every resident should act as a tourism ambassador,” she said.

According to the draft Political Report of the National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, for the 2025-30 tenure, the city aims to attract investment and develop Asia’s leading destinations, diversify high-quality tourism products, and promote its cultural identity.

Plans include health and wellness tourism, an international exhibition and fashion centre, and rapid development of eco-resorts and marine tourism zones.

With a long coastline, strong investment flow and a vast domestic market, the newly enlarged HCM City stands on the verge of a major leap forward — transforming its eastern coast into one of Asia’s premier marine tourism centres over the coming years. VNS