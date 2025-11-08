Initial damage caused by Typhoon Kalmaegi estimated at US$268 million

HÀ NỘI — The initial estimated damage caused by Typhoon Kalmaegi, the 13th storm entering the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) this year, had amounted to VNĐ7.05 trillion (US$268 million) as of 5pm on Friday, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment’s Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority.

That comprises VNĐ2.05 trillion in Đắk Lắk Province and VNĐ5 trillion in Gia Lai Province.

Across the central region, this typhoon left five people dead, including three in Đắk Lắk and two in Gia Lai, three missing in Quảng Ngãi and 17 others injured. It destroyed 244 houses and damaged or unroofed 17,562 others.

Twenty-one vessels were sunk by waves, and 44 others broken. A total of 54,335 aquaculture cages, 3,721ha of rice and other crops, and 3,944ha of industrial and perennial fruit trees were affected. In addition, 118 head of livestock were killed or swept away, and 3,593 poultry died.

In the power sector, 31 incidents were reported on the 110kV power grid, with 449 poles broken and over 1,603,600 customers experiencing power outages. Electricity has been restored for 315,016 customers while 1,288,621 others remain without power.

The affected localities are continuing to review and compile damage data and carry out recovery efforts.

To further respond to the impacts of the storm circulation, the National Civil Defence Steering Committee requested ministries, sectors and localities to urgently implement comprehensive and coordinated measures to swiftly overcome the consequences, promptly stabilise people’s lives, and restore production and business activities, thus contributing to the realisation of the 2025 growth targets.

Local authorities were urged to quickly assess and report storm-related damage and focus on rapid recovery efforts, with priority given to the repair of schools, hospitals and houses that have collapsed or been severely damaged. — VNA/VNS