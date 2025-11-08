Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Salmonella blamed for mass poisoning linked to HCM City bánh mì shop

November 08, 2025 - 12:44
Health authorities say Salmonella bacteria were detected in a patient’s blood sample, linking the outbreak to a local bánh mì shop now shut down for investigation.
The shopfront has been closed while authorities investigate the cause of the poisoning. — Photo nld.com.vn

HCM CITY — Authorities have identified the bacterium Salmonella as the likely cause of a food poisoning outbreak that sickened more than 80 people after they ate bánh mì (Vietnamese sandwiches) from a shop in Hạnh Thông Ward earlier this week.

The city’s Department of Health said on Saturday that tests conducted at Gia Định People’s Hospital detected Salmonella in one of the patients’ blood samples, a bacterium commonly associated with contaminated food and poor hygiene during preparation.

At least four hospitals have treated patients linked to the same shop in Hạnh Thông. Military Hospital 175 reported 47 cases, Gia Định Hospital 19, Tâm Anh General Hospital 16, and Bình Dân Hospital one, according to health officials.

Most patients are now in stable conditions, and more than half have already been discharged.

City health authorities said clinical data from nearly all patients were consistent with bacterial food poisoning caused by Salmonella.

Hospitals have been instructed to follow standard treatment protocols, including rehydration therapy, electrolyte replacement, and laboratory monitoring, and to prescribe antibiotics only after confirming bacterial infection.

The Food Safety Management Authority has temporarily closed the shop pending investigation and collected food and environmental samples to determine how the contamination occurred.

Officials said they are still tracing the source of the outbreak and reviewing the shop’s food-handling procedures. — VNS

food poisoning abdominal pain vomiting

see also

More on this story

Society

HCM City eyes world-class marine tourism hub

The merger of HCM City with Bình Dương and Bà Rịa–Vũng Tàu provinces has formed a unified development zone, paving the way for a breakthrough in marine tourism and a green, smart and world-class coastal destination.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom