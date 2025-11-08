Politics & Law
Home Society

Old shipwreck exposed on Hội An beach

November 08, 2025 - 15:54
Heavy erosion caused by flooding and Typhoon Kalmaegi has exposed an uncovered shipwreck on the beach of Tân Thành in Hội An ancient town, just a short walk from the shoreline, offering a clear opportunity for salvage after a two-year delay

 

An old shipwreck is exposed on the beach of Tân Thành, 5km from Hội An ancient town, after erosion and historic flooding and Typhoon Kalmaegi over past days. The shipwreck was found on the beach in 2023, but excavation work was delayed due to poor climate condition. Photo courtesy of Lê Quốc VIệt 

HỘI AN – Heavy erosion caused by flooding and Typhoon Kalmaegi have exposed an uncovered shipwreck on the beach of Tân Thành in Hội An ancient town, just a short walk from the beach, offering a clear opportunity for salvage after a two-year delay.

The Director of the Hội An Centre for Cultural Heritage Management and Preservation, Phạm Ngọc Phú said a field survey will be scheduled next week to find a solution for moving the shipwreck to the shore.

A shipwreck is approached by a pedestrian on the beach of Tân Thành in Hội An ancient town. Field surveys and checks will be scheduled for excavation of the wreck. Photo courtesy of Lê Quốc Việt 

The shipwreck was found on the beach in 2023, but the rough sea and poor climate conditions have prevented any excavation work.

Initial surveys in late 2023 revealed that the ship measured roughly 15m in length and 3m in width, and was similar in shape to merchant ships used by Hội An people in previous centuries, the centre reported.

The centre said some ancient ceramic fragments (believed to date between the 17 and 18th centuries) were found in the area earlier, and more than 20 shipwrecks found in the East Sea had been classified as dating from the 14th to 16th centuries.

An old shipwreck is found on the beach of Tân Thành in Hội An ancient town. It was found 1km off the beach in 2023. Photo courtesy of Lê Quốc Việt 

Hội An ancient town, a UNESO-recognised world heritage site, was a busy trading port in central Việt Nam from the 14th century.

A shipwreck near the Chàm Islands, off the coast of Hội An town, was salvaged in 1997-99, with the remains of the ship measuring 29.4m long and 7.2m wide. VNS

Society

