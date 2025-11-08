Against the current

In October 2025, unprecedented floods hit central Việt Nam, submerging towns and cutting off communities. In our exclusive report, we follow volunteer rescuers on the front line - revealing their selfless work to help those in need.
Dozens of people, including two pregnant women and a 21-year-old with kidney failure, have been hospitalised after eating bánh mì from the same sandwich shop in HCM City. Health authorities are investigating the source of the suspected bacterial contamination.
The merger of HCM City with Bình Dương and Bà Rịa–Vũng Tàu provinces has formed a unified development zone, paving the way for a breakthrough in marine tourism and a green, smart and world-class coastal destination.
The Jeunes Reporters Francophones contest, launched by Le Courrier du Vietnam in 2016, has grown from a small editorial initiative into one of Việt Nam’s leading Francophone cultural events, celebrating a new generation of young writers who see education as a force for community and change.