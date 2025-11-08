Politics & Law
Against the current

November 08, 2025 - 20:42
In October 2025, unprecedented floods hit central Việt Nam, submerging towns and cutting off communities. In our exclusive report, we follow volunteer rescuers on the front line - revealing their selfless work to help those in need.

Society

HCM City eyes world-class marine tourism hub

The merger of HCM City with Bình Dương and Bà Rịa–Vũng Tàu provinces has formed a unified development zone, paving the way for a breakthrough in marine tourism and a green, smart and world-class coastal destination.

