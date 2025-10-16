Hải Phòng approves plan to establish 6,300ha free trade zone

HÀ NỘI — The People’s Committee of Hải Phòng City has approved a decision to establish a Free Trade Zone (FTZ) covering nearly 6,300ha, aiming to transform the northern port city into a regional hub for manufacturing, logistics, high technology and finance.

Under Decision No. 4068/QĐ-UBND issued on October 16, the FTZ will operate under pilot mechanisms approved by the National Assembly’s Resolution 226/2025/QH15 on special policies for Hải Phòng’s development.

The Hải Phòng Economic Zone Authority (HEZA) will act as the governing body, overseeing investment, production and trade activities, as well as providing administrative and support services for enterprises inside the zone.

The FTZ will consist of three non-contiguous sites connected to the Đình Vũ–Cát Hải Economic Zone and the southern coastal economic area.

The first site, about 2,923ha, will lie in the southern coastal area along the Văn Úc River and Đồ Sơn coast. The second, 1,077ha in Đông Hải Ward, will sit near the Tân Vũ–Lạch Huyện Bridge and Lạch Huyện Port. The third, around 2,292ha in Cát Hải, will border Lạch Huyện Port and the planned railway link to the Lào Cai–Hà Nội–Hải Phòng–Quảng Ninh corridor.

Together they cover about 6,292ha and include manufacturing zones, ports, logistics centres, trade-service areas and other functional sectors. All will operate as non-tariff areas under customs supervision and relevant state management.

According to city leaders, the project is expected to create a new engine of growth for Hải Phòng and help realise the Politburo’s Resolution 45-NQ/TW on the city’s development to 2030, with a vision to 2045. It aims to enhance regional competitiveness, promote innovation and digital transformation, and drive the transition toward green and high-tech industries.

Development will take place in two main phases.

During the first stage (2025–30), the city will complete legal frameworks, establish core infrastructure and apply pilot policies in the Đình Vũ–Cát Hải area. Key priorities include improving port and logistics connectivity, finalising management models and streamlining administrative and customs coordination.

From 2030 to 2035, Hải Phòng will expand the zone, complete technical infrastructure, and introduce deeper incentives to attract high-value sectors such as green manufacturing, biotechnology and digital logistics. The city also plans to integrate the FTZ more closely with industrial parks and logistics hubs to form a comprehensive production ecosystem supporting major industries.

Officials said the Free Trade Zone will not only reinforce Hải Phòng’s role as Việt Nam’s key maritime gateway but also strengthen its contribution to national growth, foreign trade and global supply chains.

Following its merger with Hải Dương Province on July 1, Hải Phòng now covers more than 3,194sq.km with over 4.6 million people and 51 seaport berths – the second most nationwide.

The city’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) grew 11.6 per cent in the first nine months, ranking second in the country. Budget revenue rose over 30 per cent, investment inflows jumped nearly 12 times, and exports reached US$36 billion, driven by strong growth in industry, services and logistics. — BIZHUB/VNS