An Giang to host Việt Nam – Cambodia production connectivity conference

HÀ NỘI — A conference on enhancing connectivity in production, trade, services and investment with Cambodian partners will take place on Friday in Tịnh Biên ward, the southern province of An Giang, bordering Cambodia.

The event, a key activity under the 2025 National Trade Promotion Programme, aims to boost import–export growth in southern Việt Nam, strengthen regional linkages, and expand cross-border economic cooperation between the two countries.

Jointly organised by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), the people’s committees of southern provinces and cities, and relevant Cambodian agencies, the conference is expected to draw between 200 and 250 participants, including representatives from ministries, local authorities, business associations, and enterprises from both countries.

Participating businesses will come from a wide range of sectors such as agriculture, forestry, fisheries, food and consumer goods, garment-textile and footwear, construction materials, machinery, fertilisers, pharmaceuticals, logistics, and trade and services.

According to the ministry's Trade Promotion Agency, the conference will serve not only as a policy dialogue platform but also as an opportunity for Vietnamese and Cambodian enterprises to exchange experiences, seek new business opportunities, and expand cooperation networks in complementary sectors.

Key discussions will focus on improving trade and investment policies, developing border-gate infrastructure and logistics, promoting cooperation in production and trade in key industries, expanding trade in services and digital economy collaboration, and establishing long-term coordination mechanisms between management agencies, associations, and enterprises of both nations.

The conference will also feature a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between Vietnamese and Cambodian enterprises and organisations.

It will be open to the public, including residents, cooperatives, and economic organisations, who can visit to learn about products, co-operation trends, and border trade opportunities. — VNS