Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

An Giang to host Việt Nam – Cambodia production connectivity conference

October 16, 2025 - 10:08
The event, a key activity under the 2025 National Trade Promotion Programme, aims to boost import–export growth in southern Việt Nam, strengthen regional linkages, and expand cross-border economic cooperation between the two countries.
Illustrative photo. A conference on enhancing connectivity in production, trade, services and investment with Cambodian partners to be hosted by An Giang on Friday is a key activity under the 2025 National Trade Promotion Programme. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — A conference on enhancing connectivity in production, trade, services and investment with Cambodian partners will take place on Friday in Tịnh Biên ward, the southern province of An Giang, bordering Cambodia. 

The event, a key activity under the 2025 National Trade Promotion Programme, aims to boost import–export growth in southern Việt Nam, strengthen regional linkages, and expand cross-border economic cooperation between the two countries. 

Jointly organised by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), the people’s committees of southern provinces and cities, and relevant Cambodian agencies, the conference is expected to draw between 200 and 250 participants, including representatives from ministries, local authorities, business associations, and enterprises from both countries. 

Participating businesses will come from a wide range of sectors such as agriculture, forestry, fisheries, food and consumer goods, garment-textile and footwear, construction materials, machinery, fertilisers, pharmaceuticals, logistics, and trade and services. 

According to the ministry's Trade Promotion Agency, the conference will serve not only as a policy dialogue platform but also as an opportunity for Vietnamese and Cambodian enterprises to exchange experiences, seek new business opportunities, and expand cooperation networks in complementary sectors. 

Key discussions will focus on improving trade and investment policies, developing border-gate infrastructure and logistics, promoting cooperation in production and trade in key industries, expanding trade in services and digital economy collaboration, and establishing long-term coordination mechanisms between management agencies, associations, and enterprises of both nations. 

The conference will also feature a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between Vietnamese and Cambodian enterprises and organisations. 

It will be open to the public, including residents, cooperatives, and economic organisations, who can visit to learn about products, co-operation trends, and border trade opportunities. — VNS

An Giang Province Vietnam-Cambodia

see also

More on this story

Economy

Credit promotion to meet ambitious GDP growth targets

If credit institutions maintain healthy mobilisation and growth, and direct capital to priority sectors, credit growth is expected to reach 19–20 per cent by the end of 2025. This represents one of the highest credit growth rates in the past decade.
Economy

Livestock industry must make haste on transformation

A report by the Department of Livestock Production and Animal Health says over 30 per cent of domestic livestock output still from small-scale, scattered farms not connected to value chains. This fragmented model makes it difficult to control diseases, product quality, and trace origins.
Economy

Workshop discusses finance for mining industry

Industry representatives said mining companies shoulder multiple obligations related to land, the environment, and nine different taxes and fees, including resource tax, corporate income tax, mineral exploitation fees, and environmental protection levies.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom