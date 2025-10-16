Việt Nam’s U2U Network to be listed on global crypto exchange Kraken

HCM CIY — U2U Network, a layer-1 blockchain platform developed by Vietnamese engineers, has announced that its native token, $U2U, will be listed on Kraken, one of the most reputable and strictest digital asset exchanges in the world, on October 17.

It marks a major step forward for “Make in Vietnam” blockchain technology by meeting the stringent standards required to be listed on one of the oldest and most trusted exchanges in the industry.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in the US, Kraken is renowned for its compliance, transparency and security. It legally operates in more than 190 countries, has over 10 million users worldwide and ranks among the top exchanges globally by trading volume alongside Binance and Coinbase.

Renowned for its rigorous due diligence and conservative listing standards, over 14 years of operation, it has listed fewer than 500 tokens.

Chloe Phùng, co-founder and CEO of U2U Network, said: “We want to prove that Việt Nam is capable of developing a world-class blockchain platform with real applications, real users and real value.”

Being listed on Kraken is a significant milestone, but, more importantly, it validates U2U's prudent, transparent and sustainable approach to entering the US market, she added.

Built on DAG (directed acyclic graph) architecture optimised for speed and EVM compatibility, U2U processes over 17,000 transactions per second with finality of less than 1 second and extremely low costs.

The project has more than 1.4 million global users and supports over 100 projects developing or committed to building on its platform.

Messari, a leading crypto market intelligence firm, ranks U2U among the top three Global DePIN Layer-1 blockchains, recognising its pioneering role in developing blockchain infrastructure connected to practical applications.

U2U Network is backed by the digital arm of SSI Securities Corporation, KuCoin Ventures, Chain Capital, and AWS.

Nguyễn Duy Hưng, chairman of SSI, said: “A Vietnamese company meeting the listing standards of a Tier-1 US exchange clearly proves that we can build globally competitive technology. U2U Network not only represents a successful blockchain project but also embodies the creativity and strategic vision of Vietnamese people in taking local technology to the world.” — VNS