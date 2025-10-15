Việt Nam, Italy explore partnership in high-tech shipbuilding

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà met Italian Ambassador Marco della Seta and executives of shipbuilding group Fincantieri on Wednesday to discuss investment opportunities in high-tech shipbuilding in Việt Nam, highlighting the country’s potential to develop a modern, internationally competitive fleet.

Hà said Việt Nam has significant potential to grow its shipbuilding industry, particularly in coastal localities such as Vũng Tàu, and is aiming to produce vessels that meet international standards.

Noting that Fincantieri’s advanced shipbuilding technology aligns with both domestic and global demand, the Deputy Prime Minister pledged support to foreign investors in developing a green, sustainable and high-tech shipbuilding sector in Việt Nam.

Fincantieri currently employs 20,000 workers and specialises in ship design, construction and repair. In Việt Nam, the group operates VARD Vũng Tàu, which focuses on offshore vessels.

The company expressed interest in expanding production capacity in Việt Nam and applying advanced technologies for shipbuilding to serve key sectors such as offshore wind power, undersea cable installation and the oil and gas industry.

At the meeting, Deputy PM Hà affirmed the Government’s support for high-tech shipbuilding projects, while urging attention to local planning and environmental protection to ensure sustainable development. — VNS