Golden Autumn Fair aims to boost domestic consumption, local brands

HÀ NỘI — The Golden Autumn Fair 2025, which aims at boosting domestic consumption, production, trade, exports as well as enhancing the national image and brands of Vietnamese products is set to take place in Hà Nội.

The event will be held from October 25 to November 4 at the Vietnam Exhibition Centre (VEC), according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Themed 'Connecting people, creating prosperity', the fair will bring together exhibitors from 34 provinces and cities across the country, leading local enterprises and cooperatives and international partners seeking for trade and investment opportunities with over 3,000 booths covering more than 130,000sq.m divided into five themed zones.

Deputy Minister Nguyễn Sinh Nhật Tân said that the event is a key initiative assigned by the Prime Minister and jointly implemented with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Hà Nội People’s Committee and other ministries and localities, to boost domestic consumption, production and business, expand exports and contribute to the Government’s target of 8 per cent economic growth this year.

Sinh said that the fair will be the largest and most modern in space, have the most diverse, high-quality products, engaging in activities, and most generous in promotions.

The fair is expected to receive around 500,000 visitors daily, highlighting its scale as one of Việt Nam’s flagship trade promotion event this year. It is designed to connect consumers with producers, localities with market and Việt Nam with the global supply chain to facilitate trade flow and sustainable development.

Preparations are nearly complete with more than 2,500 enterprises registering to exhibit, according to the Việt Nam Trade Promotion Agency. About 170 foreign companies and international organisations together with 300 foreign buyers will also be taking part.

The event will feature cultural performances, concerts and fashion shows alongside exhibitions, and will include an awards ceremony recognising outstanding exhibitors and contributors.

The success of the Autumn Fair 2025 will pave the way for a four-season series, Spring, Summer, Autumn and Winter, aiming to establish Việt Nam as a regional hub for trade and industry promotion. — VNS