Digital habits converge as AI and livestreaming reshape online life

HCM CITY — Việt Nam’s digital landscape is entering a new phase of convergence, fuelled by artificial intelligence (AI), the rise of livestreaming as a commerce tool and increasingly aligned social media habits across generations.

According to Decision Lab’s Connected Consumer Report for Q2 2025, the generational divide in digital behaviour is narrowing. While younger users continue to favour interactive, video-centric platforms, older generations are also becoming more active online, leading to a more unified digital ecosystem.

Despite differences in content preferences, Facebook and Zalo remain central platforms for communication and community across all age groups. TikTok continues to grow in popularity, particularly among Gen Y and Gen Z, underscoring a shift toward entertainment-led and short-form content. Meanwhile, YouTube has maintained its broad appeal as a trusted source of both entertainment and information.

Nguyễn Thị Mai Trâm, head of Insight Velocity Practice at Decision Lab, said brands should recognise that age-based segmentation alone is no longer sufficient.

“Brands should build cross-generational strategies that balance familiarity with innovation, leveraging Facebook and Zalo for broad connection while using video-first platforms like TikTok and YouTube to deepen engagement and drive cultural relevance,” she said.

AI tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini and Meta AI remain the most-used across all generations, the report found. Notably, Gemini saw a sharp rise in adoption among Gen X users in Q2 2025, reflecting growing interest in utility-focused applications such as search and digital assistant functions.

This signals a more mature phase in AI adoption, as users of all ages settle into established preferences based on their individual needs, comfort levels and use cases.

The report also highlights Gen Z’s growing influence on e-commerce trends, particularly through platforms like Shopee, where livestreaming has become a central shopping channel. In contrast, Gen X and Gen Y remain more active on Facebook and YouTube, using these platforms for connection, entertainment and information.

This generational divergence reflects the evolution of livestreaming beyond pure entertainment. Today, livestreams are being redefined by each generation’s perception of value — whether it is the convenience of shopping, the depth of social engagement or access to timely, relevant content.

Thue Quist Thomasen, CEO of Decision Lab, said livestreaming has evolved into a major point of engagement and commerce.

“As Gen Z turns livestreams into shopping moments and older generations use them for social or informational value, brands must design content that drives both connection and conversion, blending storytelling with real-time action,” he said. — VNS