Việt Nam - Francophone Economic Forum promotes co-operation for mutual development

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) hosted the Việt Nam–Francophone Economic Forum in Hà Nội on Tuesday, aiming to deepen co-operation between Vietnamese enterprises and the business community of French-speaking countries.

Opening the forum, VCCI Vice President Nguyễn Quang Vinh said the event was significant in sending a clear message about expanding collaboration. Digital economy, green transformation, renewable energy, high-tech agriculture, sustainable tourism and innovation are strategic areas where Việt Nam and Francophone partners can complement each other’s strengths.

“Việt Nam is a dynamic economy and a gateway to Southeast Asia, with a young population, open market, and transparent, stable investment policies. Francophone countries in Africa and Europe offer abundant resources, governance experience, and extensive market networks. By connecting effectively, we can create a new circle of co-operation: Vietnamese enterprises bring technology, production expertise, and innovation, while Francophone partners contribute resources, knowledge, and global networks,” Vinh said.

He highlighted South-South co-operation, with Việt Nam and African nations playing a pioneering role, as a path to long-term value, helping developing economies enhance competitiveness and build sustainable, resilient development models.

OIF chief representative of the Asia-Pacific Office Edgar Doerig, noted that to boost trade between French-speaking countries, OIF has organised delegations to promote economic co-operation with the region, including Việt Nam.

Welcoming a delegation of Francophone businesses in sectors such as agricultural processing, digital transformation and renewable energy, the Vietnamese business community and its Francophone counterparts expressed hope for continued support from their governments to foster sustainable, prosperous development.

OIF will continue to collaborate with embassies, business associations, development organisations, and trade partners to build a dynamic, transparent, sustainable co-operation network, Doerig added.

The forum provided a platform for open, substantive dialogue, ensuring meetings not only exchanged information but also launched concrete co-operative projects. The Francophonie community comprises 88 member countries and territories with diverse economic structures and significant trade potential. — VNS