Green bond disclosure handbook unveiled in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The State Securities Commission of Vietnam (SSC), in collaboration with the UK Embassy, held a workshop in Hà Nội on Monday to unveil a green bond disclosure handbook designed to boost transparency and advance the green finance market.

The effort builds on the SSC's 2021 issuance of handbooks for green, social and sustainability bonds, extending collaboration with the UK Embassy and specialists from the UK PACT programme to craft this latest guide. The book contains in-depth instructions on pre- and post-issuance disclosures for green bonds aligned with global benchmarks and Vietnamese regulations.

Anna Gibson, Climate Counsellor at the UK Embassy in Hà Nội, called the rollout a key step in joint efforts for a greener, sustainable financial system. She noted that green bonds serve as a powerful tool to channel private funds into eco-friendly projects, aiding Việt Nam's pledge to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

She added that bolstering transparency and uniform disclosure practices will foster investor trust, curb greenwashing risks and fortify the green finance landscape.

The UK Embassy vows to support Việt Nam’s green finance journey, expand cooperation with the Ministry of Finance, the SSC and other stakeholders to harness large-scale green funding and help Việt Nam become a regional leader in sustainable development, she said.

The handbook features the regulatory backdrop, reporting norms and significance, pre-issuance disclosures framed by four pillars - use of proceeds, project evaluation, fund oversight and reporting, plus post-issuance mandates. It incorporates case studies and international benchmarking appendices.

The SSC will roll out the handbook in HCM City on October 15 after the Hà Nội event.

The UK PACT (Partnering for Accelerated Climate Transitions) is a 260 million GBP technical assistance initiative funded by the UK Government. Launched in Việt Nam in 2024, it supports a just transition toward green growth and net-zero emissions. — VNS