Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Vietjet boosts Australia flights for festive travel season

October 14, 2025 - 14:08
Accordingly, the routes connecting HCM City with Melbourne and Sydney will increase to seven return flights per week. Meanwhile, Vietjet will increase the number of weekly return flights to Brisbane to five, along with three weekly return flights to Perth.

 

The Flinders Street Station in Melbourne. Photo courtesy of Vietjet

HCM CITY — Welcoming the year-end travel and festive season, Vietjet has announced an increase in flight frequencies to several major Australian cities, offering travellers more flexibility, convenience and promotional opportunities.

Accordingly, the routes connecting HCM City with Melbourne and Sydney will increase to seven return flights per week. Meanwhile, Vietjet will raise the number of weekly return flights to Brisbane to five, along with three weekly return flights to Perth.

With Vietjet’s extensive network across Việt Nam and popular international destinations such as India, mainland China, Hong Kong (China), Japan, South Korea, Taiwan (China) and countries throughout Southeast Asia, passengers can enjoy direct or connecting flights to the Land of Kangaroos, the airline said.

It added that passengers can apply the code SUPERSALE1010 when booking Eco tickets from now until October 19 via www.vietjetair.com or the Vietjet Air app to receive a 50 per cent discount on fares (excluding taxes and fees).

The promotion applies to flights operated between November 1, 2025 and May 27, 2026. Passengers travelling on international Eco tickets with Vietjet will also enjoy 20 kilos of free checked baggage.

Vietjet is also offering a golden opportunity to experience a flight with 50 per cent off Business and SkyBoss tickets when they use the promo code LEADER10. The promotion applies to all domestic and international routes operated by Vietjet, with travel dates from November 1 to November 25, 2025. — VNS

Vietjet Melbourne Sydney flights year-end holidays

see also

More on this story

Economy

Green bond disclosure handbook unveiled in Hà Nội

The State Securities Commission of Vietnam (SSC), in collaboration with the UK Embassy, held a workshop in Hà Nội on Monday to unveil a green bond disclosure handbook designed to boost transparency and advance the green finance market.
Economy

Việt Nam rice exports face pressure from Philippines ban

The Philippines’ Department of Agriculture has signaled that the government will extend the ban on rice importation, originally set for September and October, until the end of this year in a surprise move that could pressure key suppliers including Việt Nam.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom