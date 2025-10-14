Vietjet boosts Australia flights for festive travel season

HCM CITY — Welcoming the year-end travel and festive season, Vietjet has announced an increase in flight frequencies to several major Australian cities, offering travellers more flexibility, convenience and promotional opportunities.

Accordingly, the routes connecting HCM City with Melbourne and Sydney will increase to seven return flights per week. Meanwhile, Vietjet will raise the number of weekly return flights to Brisbane to five, along with three weekly return flights to Perth.

With Vietjet’s extensive network across Việt Nam and popular international destinations such as India, mainland China, Hong Kong (China), Japan, South Korea, Taiwan (China) and countries throughout Southeast Asia, passengers can enjoy direct or connecting flights to the Land of Kangaroos, the airline said.

It added that passengers can apply the code SUPERSALE1010 when booking Eco tickets from now until October 19 via www.vietjetair.com or the Vietjet Air app to receive a 50 per cent discount on fares (excluding taxes and fees).

The promotion applies to flights operated between November 1, 2025 and May 27, 2026. Passengers travelling on international Eco tickets with Vietjet will also enjoy 20 kilos of free checked baggage.

Vietjet is also offering a golden opportunity to experience a flight with 50 per cent off Business and SkyBoss tickets when they use the promo code LEADER10. The promotion applies to all domestic and international routes operated by Vietjet, with travel dates from November 1 to November 25, 2025. — VNS