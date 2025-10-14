Politics & Law
Home Economy

PVI Insurance eyes US$1-billion milestone after strong nine-month results

October 14, 2025 - 20:46
PVI Insurance has surpassed its 2025 business targets after just nine months, marking a major step toward its ambition of becoming Việt Nam’s first US$1-billion non-life insurer.

 

The company’s total revenue reached more than VNĐ21.5 trillion (nearly $820 million) in nine months, completing 108.4 per cent of its full-year plan and rising 38.7 per cent from the same period last year. — Photo courtesy of the company

HÀ NỘI — PVI Insurance is on track to become Việt Nam’s first US$1-billion non-life insurer, after reporting strong results for the first nine months of 2025 that reaffirm its market leadership.

The company’s total revenue reached more than VNĐ21.5 trillion (nearly $820 million), completing 108.4 per cent of its full-year plan and rising 38.7 per cent from the same period last year.

Pre-tax profit more than doubled to nearly VNĐ1.2 trillion, achieving 145 per cent of the annual target.

Gross written premiums grew 10.4 per cent, driven by an 87 per cent jump in online sales. PVI said its investments in digital transformation, e-commerce and modern product design have helped it capture new consumer trends and enhance customer experience nationwide.

In reinsurance, revenue more than doubled year-on-year as the company expanded into international markets, strengthened risk management and improved business efficiency.

In September, PVI raised its charter capital from VNĐ3.9 trillion to over VNĐ4.3 trillion to reinforce its financial strength and fund technology investment and market expansion.

PVI also reported growth in social insurance collection, handling nearly VNĐ2.4 trillion for Vietnam Social Security by the end of September, up 56 per cent from a year earlier. Over 90 per cent of annual targets for social and health insurance participation were achieved, demonstrating the effectiveness of its partnership with State agencies.

Beyond business performance, PVI continued to build its brand image. Its booth at the A80 Exhibition marking the 80th National Day attracted large crowds, highlighting its role as a creative and pioneering Vietnamese enterprise.

Speaking at the company’s nine-month review conference on October 13, a PVI executive said: “These results reflect the unity, determination and relentless efforts of all PVI employees. This momentum will drive us toward the goal of becoming a $1-billion non-life insurance enterprise — a symbol of Vietnamese strength and vision on the global stage.”

With a solid financial foundation, sustainable growth strategy and expanding international footprint, PVI Insurance continues to affirm its leadership in Việt Nam’s insurance industry and its ambition to represent the Vietnamese brand globally. — BIZHUB/VNS

 

