Economy

VN to host first international exhibition on fisheries science-technology

October 15, 2025 - 07:15
VINAFIS EXPO 2026 will be the first comprehensive exhibition covering the entire fisheries sector.
Fishery products processed at HDT Foods In Thanh Hoá Province. VINAFIS EXPO 2026 will take place from April 28-30 in HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo Vũ Sinh

HÀ NỘI — The first Vietnam International Exhibition on Aquatic Science and Technology (VINAFIS EXPO 2026) will take place from April 28-30 in HCM City under the theme “Vietnam Fisheries Rising.”

VINAFIS EXPO 2026 will be the first comprehensive exhibition covering the entire fisheries sector, providing a platform for domestic and international stakeholders across the fisheries value chain, from exploitation, aquaculture, and logistics to processing, distribution, and trade, to connect and exchange.

The exhibition is expected to feature more than 200 booths from domestic and foreign organisations and enterprises, showcasing new products in areas such as processing, breeding, feed, and logistics. Notably, 40 per cent of the exhibitors will come from countries such as the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, and China, underscoring Việt Nam’s growing position in the global fisheries industry.

VINAFIS EXPO 2026 will feature an international scientific conference focusing on pressing topics like sustainable marine aquaculture development, nutrition and disease prevention, processing and preservation technology, logistics, and innovation across the value chain. The VietShrimp Forum and the Vietnam Marine Aqua are expected to attract a large number of experts, enterprises, policymakers, and farmers.

A highlight of the event will be a Farmtour programme offering participants first-hand experience of modern aquaculture models in the southeastern region and the Mekong Delta, Việt Nam’s key fisheries hubs.

The “Vietnam Fisheries Golden Quality – VINAFIS AWARD” will honour outstanding organisations, individuals, and enterprises with high-quality, environmentally friendly products that bring in tangible socio-economic benefits.

According to Trần Đình Luân, Director of the Department of Fisheries and Fisheries Resources Surveillance, Việt Nam currently ranks third globally in seafood production and exports, with strong advantages in shrimp, tra fish, and marine aquaculture.

The exhibition provides a valuable opportunity for Vietnamese scientists to showcase their research achievements and inspire innovation in the fisheries field, while also allowing international enterprises and researchers to introduce and promote advanced technologies to Việt Nam’s aquaculture and seafood business community, he said. — VNA/VNS

