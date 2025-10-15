Apple partners with BYD to boost smart home device production in Việt Nam: Bloomberg

HÀ NỘI — Apple Inc is set to expand its manufacturing operations in Việt Nam as it explores the smart home market and aims to reduce its dependence on China, according to Bloomberg.

This strategic shift marks a significant change in how Apple approaches new product categories.

The tech giant is developing several innovative home devices for release next year, including indoor security cameras and a multifunctional display that will serve as a control hub for household appliances. Additionally, an advanced tabletop robot equipped with motors and sensors is expected to follow in 2027.

All three products are slated to be manufactured in Việt Nam, moving away from Apple’s traditional practice of initially producing new devices in China.

To facilitate this expansion, Apple is collaborating with BYD Co, a Chinese firm known for its electric vehicles and increasingly integrated into Apple's hardware supply chain.

BYD will be responsible for the final assembly, testing and packaging of these new devices –critical stages where products are built, tested and prepared for shipment to customers and retail stores.

Apple is also reportedly planning to expand iPad production in Việt Nam alongside BYD. Currently, the company already manufactures some iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches, Macs and older HomePods in the country. — BIZHUB/VNS