Trade promotion conference opens in Tuyên Quang

HÀ NỘI — The Department of Industry and Trade of Tuyên Quang Province held a conference on October 16 to promote trade, strengthen business connections and support the consumption of local products in 2025.

In his opening remarks, Deputy Director of Tuyên Quang Industry and Trade Department Lộc Kim Liễn highlighted that 2025 marks a new phase of development for Tuyên Quang following its administrative merger with Hà Giang province. The merger opens vast opportunities for economic and trade expansion, creating a broader space for cooperation and growth.

The conference aims to enhance trade promotion efforts, connect supply and demand, and expand markets for Tuyên Quang’s products, particularly One Commune, One Product (OCOP)-certified items, rural industrial specialties and local agricultural products.

“This event serves as a vital platform for businesses, cooperatives and distributors to meet, share experiences, explore investment opportunities and sign practical trade agreements,” said Liễn.

He also underscored the province’s potential in commodity-based agriculture, the processing industry, trade services and eco-tourism.

Currently, Tuyên Quang boasts over 450 products certified with OCOP 3 stars or higher, including two that have achieved the prestigious 5-star OCOP rating at the national level.

In recent years, the Department of Industry and Trade has prioritised trade promotion and product market access as key strategies, in line with goals for sustainable agricultural development, industrial processing and commercial services.

From the OCOP programme to regional fairs and promotional weeks featuring local specialties, Tuyên Quang has helped hundreds of businesses, cooperatives and households bring their products to supermarkets, e-commerce platforms and export markets.

“This conference is a critical opportunity to deepen connections among local and national businesses, expand partnerships and promote regional integration and value chains, especially in agriculture, OCOP goods and rural industrial products,” Liễn noted.

“It also serves as a bridge linking state agencies, businesses, cooperatives and consumers toward building a modern, sustainable and deeply integrated trade environment.”

Also speaking at the event, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Industry and Trade's Trade Promotion Agency Hoàng Minh Chiến highlighted the conference as a key milestone in developing markets and boosting local product consumption.

Following the merger with Hà Giang, Tuyên Quang is entering a new stage of development with strong potential in agriculture, industry, tourism and border trade.

The province’s favourable climate and soil conditions support the growth of high-quality agricultural and forestry products, contributing to a diverse product portfolio.

Currently, 12 local products have received certification from the Department of Intellectual Property. These certifications not only enhance economic value but also attract investment, generate employment, increase incomes and promote the province’s image and cultural identity.

Chiến noted that the conference is not just a platform to showcase Tuyên Quang’s strengths – it also paves the way for practical collaboration between domestic and international enterprises, distributors and investors.

“Looking ahead, the Trade Promotion Agency will continue to support Tuyên Quang and neighbouring localities in scaling up trade promotion efforts,” Chiến said.

This includes supporting the province’s OCOP and agricultural products to enter major domestic distribution systems and promoting local products at international trade fairs and Vietnamese Goods Weeks abroad.

The agency will also provide training to improve businesses’ and cooperatives’ market access, branding and export capabilities.

As part of the 2025 trade promotion conference, alongside product exhibitions and business networking sessions, a signing ceremony will be held for memorandums of understanding and cooperation agreements between participating units. — VNS