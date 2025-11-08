Japanese food group reinforces investment strategy in Việt Nam with new product range

HCM CITY — Nisshin Seifun Welna, a member of Japan’s leading food processing conglomerate Nisshin Seifun Group, has introduced a new range of products for the Vietnamese market, marking a key milestone in its long-term investment and sustainable growth strategy.

The company currently operates two facilities in Việt Nam. They are Vietnam Nisshin Seifun, a packaged food production facility established in 2013 that primarily exports pasta sauce products to Japan, and Vietnam Nisshin Technomic, a production facility of premix established in 2018.

Takahiko Iwahashi, president and director of Nisshin Seifun Welna, said alongside its existing operations, the company began offering ready-to-use home cooking products in Việt Nam last year, which are now available in more than 2,500 retail outlets nationwide. “Thanks to the strong support of customers and partners, we have successfully completed one year since the product launch,” he said.

To further expand its portfolio, the company has rolled out a range of new home-use products including pasta sauces, rice cooking sauces, pasta noodles, pre-mixed powders and frozen pasta, increasing its total offering to more than 20 SKUs.

This move reaffirms the brand’s commitment to localising production and accompanying Vietnamese consumers, one of its most strategic markets in Southeast Asia, on the journey to enhance the quality of everyday meals, he added.

Naruyasu Mizuta, general director of Vietnam Nisshin Technomic and general manager of Vietnam Nisshin Seifun, said that in response to rising demand for convenient and time-saving cooking, Nisshin Seifun Welna aims to combine authentic Japanese culinary quality with Vietnamese tastes and dining habits.

The expanded portfolio, including retort sauces, pasta noodles, pre-mixed powders and frozen pasta, reflects a deep localisation strategy in line with the brand philosophy ‘Wellness by nutrition from nature’. Each product is carefully developed to achieve harmony between taste, convenience, safety, and health, Mizuta said.

Iwahashi said with the launch, the company aims to further enrich Việt Nam’s FMCG market with innovative, premium-quality food solutions, offering flavours that win the hearts of local consumers while strengthening its position as a leading integrated food manufacturer in the country. — VNS