Việt Nam to be among countries with highest growth in 2025

HÀ NỘI — Many international organisations have continued to provide positive and optimistic assessments of Việt Nam’s economic situation, forecasting that in 2025 Việt Nam will be one of the countries with the highest growth in the region and the world, Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Trần Văn Sơn told the Government’s regular press conference on Saturday.

According to the minister, the macroeconomy remains stable; inflation is under control; growth is being promoted; and the major balances of the economy are ensured, with the average consumer price index (CPI) in the first 10 months rising 3.27 per cent.

In the period, the country's total import-export turnover reached over US$762.4 billion, up 17.4 per cent year-on-year, with a trade surplus of nearly $19.6 billion.

The agricultural sector remained stable despite storms and floods in many localities; industrial production increased by 9.2 per cent; and total retail sales of goods and revenue from consumer services grew by 9.3 per cent.

In addition, public investment disbursement reached VNĐ491 trillion ($18.6 billion), achieving 54.4 per cent of the plan. Total registered FDI capital increased by 15.6 per cent year-on-year, while disbursed FDI capital rose by 8.8 per cent.

Enterprise development continued to show positive momentum, with 266,000 new and reactivated businesses registered in the 10-month period, an increase of 26.5 per cent.

The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for October rose to 54.5 points. In addition, the two-tier local administration system generally operated smoothly, and administrative procedure reforms were actively promoted.

Regarding the local socio-economic situation, the official shared that many localities achieved high growth rates. Sixteen localities recorded GRDP growth of 8 per cent or higher in the first nine months, including six with growth exceeding 10 per cent, namely Quảng Ninh, Hải Phòng, Ninh Bình, Phú Thọ, Quảng Ngãi, and Bắc Ninh.

He also shared that, while addressing the Government’s regular meeting earlier the same day, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính emphasised that in the coming period, it is necessary to closely monitor the situation, respond with proactive, timely, flexible, and effective policies; resolutely avoid retreating or being pessimistic in the face of difficulties; not be complacent in favourable conditions; and remain steadfast in pursuing set objectives.

The Government leader also stressed the importance of maintaining macro-economic stability, controlling inflation, and ensuring the major balances of the economy to create a solid foundation for rapid and sustainable growth; and at the same time, implement a proactive, flexible, timely, and effective monetary policy, closely and synchronously coordinated with an expansionary fiscal policy and other relevant policies, Sơn added. — VNA/VNS