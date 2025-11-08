Government leader presides over meeting on national key transport projects

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, who heads the State steering committee for national key projects in the transport sector, chaired the committee’s 21st meeting on Saturday, during which he noted that experience from many countries around the world shows rapid development requires investment in strategic infrastructure.

Stressing that the development of strategic infrastructure helps promote public investment disbursement, stimulate economic growth, and ensure rapid and sustainable national development, the PM affirmed recent practice has shown a clear trend: provinces and cities with good disbursement performance also achieve strong economic growth, given that localities posting double-digit growth rates in recent years have been those with well-developed infrastructure.

He noted that there are currently more than 120 projects and component projects under the steering committee’s direction, spanning 30 provinces and cities across three sectors of road, aviation, and seaport.

To date, the steering committee for national key projects in the transport sector has held 20 meetings, with 19 road projects and one airport project completed and put into operation.

As a result, the country now has a total of 2,476 kilometres of expressways. These completed projects have helped create new development spaces, reduce logistics costs, facilitate travel for the people, bring numerous benefits to citizens and businesses, and increase the added value of land.

The Ministry of Construction and localities are making strong efforts to implement 733 kilometres of expressways under 22 projects and component projects. Among them, 16 component projects with a total length of 575 kilometres are on track for completion in 2025. However, six projects totaling 158 kilometres are still behind schedule, and a substantial workload remains for the Long Thành International Airport project.

Noting that there are less than two months left until December 19 – the date set for the simultaneous ground-breaking and inauguration ceremonies of major projects, coinciding with the commemoration of the All-People Defence Festival.

The PM emphasised that this is a crucial period to accelerate progress and make breakthroughs in the implementation of key projects and works.

Cao Bằng–Cà Mau Expressway must be inaugurated on December 19: PM

While concluding the meeting, PM Chính asked all parties involved to strive hard to achieve the goal of putting 3,000 kilometres of expressways and approximately 1,700 kilometres of coastal roads into operation in 2025, thus creating momentum to welcome the 14th National Party Congress and meeting the travel needs of the people during New Year 2026 and the Tết (Lunar New Year) Festival.

Reiterating the set goal, the Government leader requested the simultaneous ground-breaking and inauguration ceremonies of major projects on December 19, 2025.

Emphasising the need for stronger determination, greater efforts, and more decisive action, the PM tasked the Deputy Prime Ministers, as heads of the inspection teams, to continue monitoring, reviewing, and solving difficulties and obstacles related to key transport projects with substantial remaining workload, such as Đồng Đăng–Trà Lĩnh, Hữu Nghị–Chi Lăng, and Tuyên Quang–Hà Giang, to ensure their completion in 2025.

The Ministry of Construction was requested to monitor and urge localities to focus on implementing the coastal road system, and promptly report to the PM on matters beyond their authority to ensure that approximately 1,700 kilometres are completed nationwide by the end of 2025.

Regarding Phase 1 of the Long Thành International Airport project, the PM noted that this is a project of extremely important significance. However, with only about two months left and a huge pending workload, there is a risk of not completing it as required.

Therefore, ministries, agencies, managing units, and investors must urgently implement suitable solutions to significantly increase on-site construction progress, aiming for over 20 per cent completion per month, while strictly controlling quality and labour safety, he stressed.

While accelerating project progress is important, it must not compromise quality, environmental hygiene, or labour safety in accordance with regulations, he emphasised, noting that speed should not lead to cutting procedures, shortening technological processes, using substandard materials, or causing environmental and workplace hazards.

Mentioning severe damage caused by recent storms and floods, PM Chính acknowledged that climate change, unusual weather conditions, and historically heavy rains have significantly affected infrastructure works, bridges, and livelihoods of the people.

Therefore, agencies must promptly update the latest data to implement timely design solutions and all projects must enhance resilience against flooding and sea-level rise, align with the landscape and environment, guarantee structural sustainability, and adapt to climate change, he noted.

The government leader urged the Ministry of Construction and localities to synchronously implement smart traffic and toll systems to meet the requirements of modern and safe operations, and simultaneously generate funds to continue investing in new projects and completing expressway networks.

The Ministry of Construction was requested to accelerate the project approval and ground-breaking for the expansion of the HCM City–Trung Lương–Mỹ Thuận Expressway in the fourth quarter of 2025, while HCM City and Lâm Đồng Province were asked to speed up the selection of investors and contractors, as well as related procedures, to commence the HCM City–Mộc Bài and Tân Phú–Bảo Lộc Expressway projects in Q4 2025. — VNA/VNS