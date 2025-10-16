Viettel expands into logistics in Laos with Unitel Logistics

VIENTIANE — Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) on Wednesday announced the launch of Unitel Logistics in Laos, marking its strategic expansion into the logistics and international transportation infrastructure sector as it moves towards becoming a global technology corporation.

The ceremony was attended by General Phan Văn Giang, Politburo member and Minister of National Defence of Việt Nam, and Senior Lieutenant General Khamliang Outhakaysone, member of the Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and Minister of National Defence of Laos, along with senior representatives from both defence ministries.

Unitel Logistics is established through cooperation between Viettel Post, represented by Viettel Post Laos, and Unitel. It is designed to become an integrated logistics enterprise applying comprehensive digital technologies to supply chain management and operations. The brand focuses on logistics services, warehousing, international multimodal transport and cross-border e-commerce to meet rising demand for goods movement between Việt Nam, Laos and neighbouring countries.

The launch follows the October 8 cooperation agreement between Viettel Post Laos and Unitel to develop a domestic logistics chain in Laos. The two sides will build a transport network, warehouse system, consolidation centres and cross-border routes, delivering end-to-end services on Viettel’s technology platform. Under this model, Viettel Post Laos manages the middle-mile segment while Unitel handles first- and last-mile delivery.

In its initial phase, Unitel Logistics will invest in nationwide infrastructure, including major logistics centres in Oudomxay, Vientiane and Savannakhet, bonded warehouses at border gates with Việt Nam, Thailand and China, and more than 1,500 service points across all provinces and cities, doubling the current market scale. A multimodal transport network combining road, rail and air will directly connect to regional economic hubs.

The project creates new growth beyond telecommunications, positioning Unitel as a multi-service enterprise with strong economic and social impact. Unitel Logistics targets an average annual growth rate of 32 per cent from 2025 to 2033, aiming to reduce Laos’ logistics costs to 15 per cent of GDP, enhance competitiveness and attract foreign investment. It is expected to generate over 30,000 jobs and expand infrastructure to remote areas, enabling nationwide access to modern and sustainable logistics services.

Unitel Logistics exemplifies the strong cooperation between the Governments and Ministries of National Defence of Việt Nam and Laos, expanding collaboration from telecommunications to logistics — a key pillar of the regional digital economy. When Vũng Áng Port Terminal 3 becomes operational at the end of 2025, Unitel Logistics will serve as a vital link in the Indochina trade network, helping Lao goods reach global markets and supporting shared aspirations for integration and prosperity.— VNS