Deputy PM meets with Russian counterpart, receives leaders of Russian enterprises in Moscow

MOSCOW — Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn held a working session with his Russian counterpart Alexander Novak in Moscow on Wednesday afternoon, on the occasion of his attendance at the Russian Energy Week 2025 Forum.

Novak affirmed that Russia always attaches great importance to promoting the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Việt Nam and highly values the positive progress made in recent years in bilateral economic and trade cooperation, especially the concrete results achieved in the field of energy and oil and gas collaboration.

He emphasised that the Russian Government always pays attention to and consistently directs relevant ministries, sectors, and localities to promptly and effectively implement the agreements reached during high-level visits between the two countries, and focus on addressing outstanding issues to further enhance the effectiveness of bilateral cooperation.

For his part, Sơn affirmed Việt Nam’s determination to work closely with the Russian Government to effectively carry out cooperation agreements and continuously strengthen the Việt Nam–Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He also acknowledged the joint efforts of the ministries and sectors of both countries to expand and deepen bilateral collaboration, particularly in ensuring energy security, with many specific projects currently being actively promoted.

Both sides agreed to enhance exchanges and speed up preparations to effectively implement the protocols and agreements on expanding cooperation in oil and gas exploration and exploitation, which were signed in May and took effect in October this year. They also agreed to explore the possibility of expanding ties into other areas such as wind power, green energy, renewable energy, as well as energy-related services, infrastructure development, and logistics in the oil and gas sector.

On this occasion, on Wednesday and Thursday, Deputy PM Sơn held meetings with leaders of major Russian enterprises operating in the energy and oil and gas sectors, such as Zarubezhneft, Novatek, and Rosatom State Atomic Nuclear Energy Corporation.

The Deputy PM appreciated the interest and efforts of the corporations in seeking opportunities and promoting specific cooperation projects with Việt Nam. He affirmed that the Vietnamese Government supports enterprises of both countries in proactively engaging in direct exchanges, signing, and implementing cooperation agreements and projects in accordance with their respective countries’ laws and international law, thus ensuring a balance of interests, and creating new symbols of the Việt Nam–Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for decades to come.

Leaders of the Russian corporations affirmed that they regard Việt Nam as a highly potential market and expressed their desire to further expand investment and cooperation in the country. They committed to working closely with their Vietnamese partners to effectively implement the agreements and commitments reached by the two countries’ high-ranking leaders, particularly in the spheres of oil and gas, nuclear power, and the peaceful use of nuclear energy, thereby contributing to ensuring Việt Nam’s energy security, and serving its development requirements within the framework of the warm and trusted relationship between the two nations.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Deputy PM visited the Vietnamese Embassy and met with representatives of the Vietnamese community in Russia. On this occasion, Sơn presented the Certificate of Merit from the Prime Minister to the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia for its outstanding achievements in consolidating and strengthening the Việt Nam–Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2024. — VNA/VNS