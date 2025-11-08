Việt Nam exports first shipment of tilapia to Brazil

BUENOS AIRES — Việt Nam’s export of its first shipment of tilapia to Brazil is not only significant in terms of trade but also serves as a testament to the shared efforts of both countries to promote economic and commercial cooperation, especially in the context that bilateral relations have been elevated to a strategic partnership and Brazil has recognised Việt Nam as a market economy.

This affirmation was made by Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Bùi Văn Nghị in an interview with a Vietnam News Agency correspondent in South America, as Việt Nam’s first container of tilapia weighing 24 tonnes departed HCM City port on November 6 for Brazil through JBS Group, the South American nation’s largest food company.

Nghị emphasised that this is a concrete result of efforts to connect businesses, expand markets and affirm the quality of Việt Nam’s agricultural and aquatic products in the Brazilian market in particular and the Latin American market in general.

This shipment is one of 32 containers, totalling 700 tonnes of tilapia, ordered and imported by JBS Group from Việt Nam. The products will first be distributed through HORECA supermarket and distribution network, and showcased in JBS's product display centre in Brazil.

JBS currently employs 280,000 people, operates 150 factories across various countries and is the world’s leading producer of beef and chicken. The company is also investing in two beef processing plants in Việt Nam, with a total value of US$150 million.

According to the plan, this container of tilapia is scheduled to arrive at the Port of Santos on December 17.

According to the ambassador, this event marks a new step forward in bilateral economic and trade cooperation, concretising the mutual agreement on opening farm produce markets as committed by Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and Brazilian President Lula da Silva at their talks on the sidelines of the expanded BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro in July. Accordingly, Việt Nam is committed to opening its market to Brazilian beef and Brazil opening its market to Vietnamese tilapia, tra and basa fish.

Nghị also stated that the Vietnamese Embassy in Brazil will continue to accompany enterprises and localities of both countries, support promotion, connection and problem-solving efforts so that more Vietnamese products can enter the Brazilian and South American markets. — VNA/VNS