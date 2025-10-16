Party chief presents Hồ Chí Minh Order to Military Region 1

THÁI NGUYÊN — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm presented the Hồ Chí Minh Order to Military Region 1 under the Ministry of National Defence, for its great and outstanding contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation while attending the Military Region’s 80th traditional day on Thursday.

The Party chief, who is Secretary of the Central Military Commission, emphasised that Việt Bắc – Military Region 1 has always been identified as a strategically important area, a steadfast “protective shield” and “stronghold” in the northeastern part of the country, which was chosen by late President Hồ Chí Minh and the Party Central Committee as a revolutionary base. It witnessed the formation of the national salvation army units and the Việt Nam Propaganda Unit of the Liberation Army - the precursor of the Việt Nam People’s Army.

This region was also the birthplace of historic decisions leading to the August 1945 Revolution and the resistance war against French colonialists, earning it the titles “Cradle of the revolution” and “Capital of the resistance.”

To successfully fulfill the tasks entrusted by the Party, State, and army; to further promote its fine traditions; to be worthy of the noble awards bestowed; and to effectively perform its functions and duties as an operational–strategic unit of the Defence Ministry in a key area of the country, the General Secretary requested Military Region 1 to consistently and thoroughly grasp and implement the Party’s guidelines and policies as well as the State’s laws and regulations.

It is necessary to build a strong defensive area within the Military Region, establish a solid all-people’s defence posture in close association with the people’s security posture, particularly strengthen the “people’s heart posture” in the area, he said, highlighting the importance of linking economic development with the consolidation of national defence and security; firmly safeguarding the independence, sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of the Fatherland, including its seas and islands, early and from afar; and maintaining a peaceful and stable environment in border areas to serve national construction and development.

General Secretary Lâm emphasised the need to consistently and thoroughly grasp the Party’s viewpoints and guidelines on military and national defence affairs, firmly understand the tasks of safeguarding the Fatherland in the new situation, particularly the major orientations on defence and military work set forth by the 13th National Party Congress and those outlined in the draft Political Report to be submitted to the upcoming 14th Congress.

The unit should focus on building a lean, strong, revolutionary, regular, elite, and modern armed force; and enhancing overall strength, as well as combat capacity and readiness. It is also necessary to ensure adequate logistical and technical reserves for combat readiness; take good care of soldiers’ living conditions; effectively implement disease prevention and control measures; actively promote production and thrift practices; and properly manage, maintain, and use technical equipment efficiently, durably, safely, and economically.

The Party leader also requested the armed force of Military Region 1 to proactively coordinate closely with other forces in implementing foreign affairs policies and building a peaceful and friendly border; effectively fulfill their role as a “working army” by carrying out public communication and mobilisation activities; and firmly counter the “peaceful evolution” schemes of hostile forces, thereby maintaining political stability and social order and safety.

It should also work closely with local Party committees, authorities, and people in socio-economic and cultural development, new-style rural area building, and sustainable poverty reduction, the top leader added. VNA/VNS