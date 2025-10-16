Việt Nam calls on parties involved to respect its sovereignty over Trường Sa

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam on Thursday reaffirmed its sovereignty over Thị Tứ (Thitu) Island, part of the Trường Sa (Spratly) Archipelago, following a recent incident involving vessels of Chinese and Philippine competent agencies in the surrounding waters.

At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ regular press briefing in Hà Nội on Thursday, spokesperson Phạm Thu Hằng stated: "We would like to underscore that Việt Nam has sufficient historical and legal evidence to assert its sovereignty over Trường Sa (the Spratly Archipelago), including Thị Tứ Island.”

She added that Việt Nam is deeply concerned about the official reports released by the parties involved.

“Việt Nam calls on all relevant parties to respect Việt Nam’s sovereignty over the Trường Sa Archipelago, exercise restraint, act responsibly and comply with international law – including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) – as well as international regulations on maritime safety and navigation, such as the International Maritime Organisation’s regulations on preventing collision at sea,” Hằng said.

She also urged efforts to create favourable conditions for negotiations on an effective and substantive Code of Conduct (COC) in the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) that aligns with international law and UNCLOS, contributing to the maintenance of peace, stability, security and safety in the East Sea and the region. VNS